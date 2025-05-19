Spain AirBnb Holiday Rental Violations: Learn About the Situation

Image Credit: Getty Images

It might be difficult to book an Airbnb in Spain in the near future. The government announced an order against the vacation property platform to block thousands of listings from its website for allegedly violating its rules.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the housing crisis and Airbnb dilemma in Spain.

How Much Does an Airbnb in Spain Cost?

It depends on where you’re staying, but in general, a cheaper Airbnb anywhere in Spain can be as affordable as 100€ per night or less.

Spain Airbnb Holiday Rental Violations

In May 2025, the Spanish government ordered Airbnb to block 65,935 holiday listings from its platform. The Consumer Rights Ministry said on May 19 that those listings had to be removed because they didn’t include their license number or specify whether the owner of the property was a person or a company. The ministry also stated that others listed numbers that did not match what authorities had.

In response to the order, Airbnb said it will appeal the decision. A spokesperson for the company said it didn’t believe the Consumer Rights Ministry was authorized to rule on short-term rentals and that it had “an indiscriminate methodology” to feature Airbnb rentals that didn’t need a license to operate, according to CBS News.

Can I Still Get an Airbnb in Spain?

Yes, it’s still possible to reserve an Airbnb in Spain, but there could be a shortage of properties available. The country is in the middle of a housing affordability crisis. Countless people in Spain have protested higher housing and rental prices, and they’ve accused holiday rental websites, such as Airbnb, of contributing to the widespread problem.

Housing costs have risen significantly in popular tourist cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona. Consumer Minister Pablo Bustinduy told reporters, “Enough already with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing,” adding that he wanted to end “illegality” and “lack of control” in the holiday rental business, according to Reuters.