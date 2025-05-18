Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing: Find Out What Happened

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

A fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, was the site of a bombing on Saturday, May 17, which the FBI is calling an “intentional act of terrorism.” Photos surfaced online revealing the extensive damage that the explosion did to the American Reproductive Centers structure. Officials held a brief press conference to announce that the bombing was being investigated, and now, a suspect has been identified.

Below, learn what happened outside of the Palm Springs clinic, who the suspect is and more.

What Happened in Palm Springs?

On May 17, a huge blast took place at around 11:00 local time near several local businesses less than one mile away from downtown Palm Springs. It was discovered that the bomb either exploded in or near a car outside of an American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic. The explosion was so disruptive that it blew out windows and walls of the facility.

The FBI held a public conference that day to inform the public of its investigation, calling the bombing an “intentional act of terrorism.”

“As our investigation will unfold we will determine if it’s international terrorism or domestic terrorism,” Akil Davis, head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said.

The burea later stated that they had a “a person of interest” in their investigation, but police were “not actively searching” for the suspect. But that changed when the identity of a suspect was disclosed by multiple outlets.

Who Is the Suspect Behind the Palm Springs Bombing?

According to several outlets citing sources familiar with the investigation, the suspect is 25-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Guy Edward Bartkus. Before the bombing took place, Bartkus allegedly said in writings and/or recordings that he opposed bringing humans into the world against their will, per The Guardian.

The Associated Press reported that the suspect attempted to record or stream the attack on the fertility clinic.

Did Anyone Die in the Fertility Clinic Explosion?

The only person known to have died in the explosion was the suspect, Bartkus, according to multiple outlets. Four others were injured from the bombing, according to The Guardian.

The American Reproductive Centers Palm Springs location said that no one from its facility was harmed, per BBC.