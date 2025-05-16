Nottoway Plantation House Fire: Update on the Louisiana Historic Museum

Image Credit: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Nottoway Plantation House in White Castle, Louisiana, caught fire on Thursday, May 15, and the damage appears to be irreversible. Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle shared the news to Facebook that day, acknowledging that while the landmark’s “early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice,” it “evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue.”

“Since the 1980s, [Nottoway Plantation House] has welcomed visitors from around the world who came to appreciate its architecture and confront the legacies of its era,” Daigle wrote. “It stood as both a cautionary monument and a testament to the importance of preserving history — even the painful parts — so that future generations can learn and grow from it.”

Daigle added that he is “deeply thankful that there were no injuries reported in the blaze” while thanking the “brave firefighters, emergency responders, parish personnel and others who responded swiftly and did all they could to contain the fire to protect nearby structures.”

“The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish, but for the entire state of Louisiana,” Daigle continued. “It was a cornerstone of our tourism economy and a site of national significance. Its absence will be felt deeply — by our community, our state, and by the many who found meaning in its preservation. As we process this tragedy, let us recommit ourselves to protecting and honoring our shared history — not just in grand structures, but in the values we carry forward.”

Below, learn what happened to the plantation, more about its history and what caused the fire.

Water is still being sprayed on Nottoway some 18 hours after the fire. https://t.co/w8yVTBE084 pic.twitter.com/T18La9ihBL — WAFB (@WAFB) May 16, 2025

What Is the Nottoway Plantation House?

The Nottoway Plantation House was a historic landmark in White Castle, Louisiana, that was built by enslaved laborers in 1859 for plantation owner John Hampden Randolph. Randolph financially supported the Confederacy, and he maintained more than 50 slaves despite the emancipation of all enslaved people following the Civil War.

After going through multiple owners over the past century, Australian billionaire Paul Ramsay eventually bought the property, and he turned the location into a tourist spot.

What Happened to the Nottoway Plantation House?

The house burned down on May 15. According to multiple outlets, the fire broke out in the southern portion of the the plantation, and the full home was destroyed as a result. Surrounding structures, however, remained, including the cottages, ballroom and cemetery.

What Started the Nottoway Plantation House Fire?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear what caused the fire that burned the Nottoway Plantation House.