How to Watch the PGA Championship: Streaming & Cable Options

The 2025 PGA Championship has officially teed off at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing together the sport’s top contenders for one of golf’s most prestigious titles. As fans tune in from around the world, there are more ways than ever to follow the action—whether you’re streaming early morning rounds or catching the final putts.

“We’re excited to return to Quail Hollow for what promises to be an unforgettable championship,” said PGA of America President John Lindert. “With the depth of talent in the field and strong fan engagement across platforms, this year’s coverage will showcase the very best of golf on a global stage.”

From early featured groups to primetime weekend coverage, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 PGA Championship.

What Date Is the PGA Championship 2025?

The 2025 PGA Championship is underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, running from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18. This marks the second time Quail Hollow has hosted the PGA Championship, the first being in 2017.

How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship

To watch the 2025 PGA Championship, fans in the U.S. can catch the action live across multiple platforms. ESPN+ will stream featured groups and holes starting at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, while ESPN will air broader coverage from noon to 7 p.m. on those same days. On the weekend, CBS takes over with live broadcasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday. For those who prefer streaming, the tournament is also available on Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and ESPN+. International viewers can tune in via Sky Sports Golf in the UK, TSN in Canada, and Fox Sports or Kayo Sports in Australia.

PGA Championship 2025 Tee Times

The tournament features a field of 156 players, with groups teeing off from both the 1st and 10th holes in threesomes. The first group for Thursday, May 15, began at 7:00 a.m. ET from the 1st tee, comprising Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Martin Kaymer.

A highly anticipated grouping includes world number one Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy, and defending PGA Champion Xander Schauffele. This trio teed off at 8:22 a.m. ET from the 10th tee.

All times are Eastern Time (ET):

7:00 a.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

– 7:11 a.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:22 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

8:33 a.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

For the full list of tee times and pairings, you can check it out on the official PGA Championship schedule.