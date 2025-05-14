Lorde’s ‘Ultrasound Tour’: See All Dates & Cities

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lorde is officially heading back on the road.

The Grammy-winning artist just announced her much-anticipated Ultrasound Tour, marking her return to the stage with shows across North America, Europe, and more. “Ultrasound. I am going on tour in support of my new album, Virgin,” Lorde wrote in an Instagram post.

The singer, who will be joined on tour by special guests Japanese House, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads, and Empress Of, added, “Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support. … Come see what’s under the skin.”

Find out where she’s headed below.

When Was the Last Time Lorde Went on Tour?

Lorde’s most recent tour was the Solar Power Tour, which commenced in April 2022 and concluded in August 2023. This tour supported her third studio album, Solar Power, and included performances across North America, Europe, and other regions.

When Does Lorde’s 2025 Tour Start?

Lorde’s upcoming Ultrasound World Tour is set to begin on September 17, 2025, in Austin, Texas. The tour will promote her forthcoming fourth studio album, Virgin, scheduled for release on June 27, 2025.

Presale tickets for the tour go live on May 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with early access available starting May 14 at the same time.

Lorde’s 2025 Tour Locations

The Ultrasound World Tour will feature performances in numerous cities across North America and Europe. Some of the confirmed locations include:

North America:

Austin, TX – Moody Center

Chicago, IL – United Center

Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Boston, MA – TD Garden

Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

Portland, OR – Moda Center

Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Europe: