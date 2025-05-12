Michael Jordan’s NBC Job: Inside His New Sports Contributer Gig

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Jordan is stepping back into the NBA spotlight—this time, behind the microphone.

On May 12, 2025, NBC Sports announced that the 62-year-old basketball legend will join its NBA coverage as a special contributor when the network reclaims broadcast rights for the 2025–26 season. The announcement comes as part of NBC’s new 11-year media rights deal with the league. “Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself. We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella.

Here’s what to know about Jordan’s new role with NBC.

When Did Michael Jordan Retire From the NBA?

Jordan retired from the NBA three times: first in October 1993, then again in January 1999, and finally in April 2003 after playing two seasons with the Washington Wizards. His initial retirement followed the death of his father, while his final exit marked the end of his legendary basketball career.

What Is Michael Jordan’s NBC Job?

ordan is joining NBC Sports as a special contributor for its NBA coverage, set to launch with the 2025–26 season, though the network has yet to reveal specific details about his role.

“A legendary addition to our team! We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock,” NBC shared in a post on X, alongside a highlight reel from Jordan’s playing days.

Reflecting on his history with the network, Jordan stated, “I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC. The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

What’s Michael Jordan’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. He became the first professional athlete to make the Forbes 400 list, thanks largely to his long-term Nike partnership and the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. Additionally, he co-founded the NASCAR team 23XI Racing in 2020.