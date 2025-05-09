The Who’s ‘Song Is Over’ Tour: Ticket Prices, Cities, Dates & More

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

The Who are saying goodbye with one final tour. The legendary rock band has announced their ‘Song Is Over’ farewell tour, giving fans a last chance to see them live on stage across North America. On May 8, guitarist Pete Townshend held a press conference in London, joined virtually by singer Roger Daltrey. v reflected on their career and the importance of the U.S. in their success, with 58 singles including hits like “I Can’t Explain,” “Pinball Wizard,” and “Baba O’Riley.”

“It was every young musician’s dream to make it in America,” Daltrey said. “For America to take us into its hearts meant so much.”

“Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time,” Townshend added. “For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible.”

From tour dates and cities to ticket prices and sale details, here’s everything you need to know about The Who’s upcoming shows below.

The Who’s Farewell Tour Dates

The Who’s Song Is Over farewell tour will visit major cities across North America. See the full list of dates and venues below:

Aug. 16 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug. 19 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 23 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug. 26 – Boston – Fenway Park

Aug. 28 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 30 – New York – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 2 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Chicago – United Center

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 19 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 21 – Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – Vancouver – Rogers Arena

Sept. 25 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 28 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena

When Do The Who Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale starting Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 13, at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, May 15, at 10:00 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

How Much Are The Who Tour Tickets?

As of now, specific ticket pricing details have not been released. However, VIP packages will be available, offering premium reserved seating, access to pre-show soundchecks, exclusive merchandise, and more.

When Was The Last Time The Who Went On Tour?

The Who’s most recent tour was the “The Who Hits Back!” tour in 2022, which ran from April 22 in Hollywood, Florida, to November 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This tour featured performances across North America, showcasing the band’s enduring presence in the rock music scene.