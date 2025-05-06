U.S. Teacher Appreciation Day 2025: What It Is & How to Celebrate

Image Credit: Newsday via Getty Images

Teachers across the United States are the eyes and ears of schools. Many K-12th grade educators work to provide quality education to students, and to honor their hard work, there’s a day — and a full week — to celebrate them: National Teachers Day and National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt helped the celebration take off back in January 1953. At the time, Roosevelt lobbied Congress to create a day that recognized teachers.

“The teachers are, of course, among the most important people in our nation,” Roosevelt said at the time. “Day in and day out they are at work preparing the future citizens of the U.S. … I have always felt that we did not give an honorable enough place in our communities to the teachers. Next to parents, they are the most important people in our communities.”

While pointing out that it’s “quite impossible to give teachers monetary compensation alone that will repay for their devotion to the job,” Roosevelt added that the country “could compensate a little more adequately the teachers in our communities if we were conscious of their importance.”

“It is in the classroom that many of our children get their best lessons in democracy, and the men or women teaching our children must remember that school experience is just a preparation for the wider experience of life and citizenship in a democracy,” the late First Lady added at the time.

Below, learn all about Teachers Appreciation Week and how you can thank your educators for everything they do.

What Is National Teachers Day?

National Teachers Day is on May 6, 2025. Though it’s not a federal holiday, there are many ways students and their communities can recognize their hard-working educators.

When Is National Teacher Appreciation Week?

National Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 5 through May 9, 2025.

Is Teacher Appreciation Day & Week a Holiday?

While there’s unfortunately no federal holiday to give teachers — and their students — a day off, everyone is encouraged to take a moment out of the week to thank them for their dedication.

Teacher Appreciation Week Discounts & Freebies

Quite a few fast-food chains and large franchises around the nation are providing discounts, deals and free sales to customers in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

All week from May 5 through May 9, Whataburger is offering teachers a free breakfast entrée in the morning hours. Customers just have to present a valid school ID while ordering. According to multiple outlets, McDonald’s is offering a similar freebie to teachers all week.