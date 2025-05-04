West Texas Earthquake: Updates on Damage & More

Image Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty

2025 has been quite a year so far with natural disasters, with wildfires and earthquakes among the most highly reported events. Most recently, an earthquake struck New Mexico on Saturday, May 3, during the evening hours, and those in West Texas felt the tremor.

Since the magnitude of the May 3 tremor was a 5.4, the quake was Texas’ strongest one in recent years.

Below, get updates on what happened in West Texas and how the earthquake affected the area.

Has West Texas Had an Earthquake Before?

Yes, West Texas has had multiple earthquakes over the years, and the number and magnitude have grown over time. In 2023, a 5.2-magnitude tremor hit the borders of Reeves and Culberson counties. Scientists have stated that Texas’ increasing number of earthquakes is due to fracking.

West Texas 2025 Earthquake Epicenter

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the most recent quake was more than 30 miles south of Whites City, New Mexico, which is near Midland and El Paso, Texas. The tremor struck just before 8 p.m. local time.

The USGS further noted that the earthquake hit 4 miles beneath the surface.

Damage From the West Texas Earthquake

The region where the quake struck has a lower population than other parts of the state. Therefore, no injuries nor major damages were reported, per the USGS.