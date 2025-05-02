Bingeable Nights: Inside Gleb Ryzhkov’s Last Night At The Lotus Party

Image Credit: Courtesy: Mikhail Iarkeev IG @misha_yarkeev

There are parties, and then there are events so extra they need a content warning. Gleb Ryzhkov’s Last Night At The Lotus—produced with Swipe Agency’s signature flair—was the latter: a night where DiDi Restaurant transformed into a fever dream straight out of The White Lotus (season yet to air, drama very much included). The Last Night At The Lotus!

This was a Swipe Agency soirée, where the line between guest and spectacle blurred into oblivion. The crowd? Less “just friends,” more “if you know, you know” (and you probably Googled half of them before you arrived).

You didn’t just walk into DiDi, you were cast into a scene. Custom cocktails? Check. A live DJ spinning a soundtrack that had more mood swings than your ex. Mysterious character cards? Oh, you bet. Suddenly everyone’s starring in their own episode—no scripts, just Swipe-worthy vibes.

The room was a carousel of high-gloss moments: Adelina Novak gliding through the haze, looking ready for her closeup; Max Nobel making chic look suspiciously effortless. Marsha Mollinari, as always, brought her signature energy and magnetic wit, instantly leveling up every conversation she touched. Every corner felt like a scene worth capturing—equal parts spontaneity and style, with Swipe Agency’s attention to detail ensuring no drama was ever required.

It wasn’t just the main characters who set the scene. The guest list itself read like a highlight reel from LA’s social circuit. Darren Dzienciol brought his signature quiet cool, surveying the room with the ease of someone who’s seen it all. Sasha Aoki brought a touch of downtown edge and charisma, while Nick Champa, Joey Zauzig, and LA DEMI added even more flair—each one a scene-stealer in their own right. Every glance around the room was a reminder: this was a crowd curated as carefully as the details—each guest adding another layer to the night’s story.

This wasn’t your typical influencer circus. Instead, the night was all late-night confessions, low-lit corners, and lychee martinis fueling real conversation. Gleb, now officially in his founder era, navigated it all with easy charm and effortless style—a master of the scene who lets the hype orbit around him, not the other way around. It’s a skill honed by years at the helm of Swipe Agency, where every gathering is engineered for genuine connection and high-impact content.

Somewhere in the swirl of conversations and camera flashes, someone whispered, “Honestly? This feels like a soft launch for Gleb’s next decade.” Judging by the flood of moody, flash-lit photos now living rent-free in everyone’s camera roll, the next chapter is looking très chic—and almost certainly Swipe-curated.

Missed out? Don’t worry—the best parties are always invite-only. But if you’re ready to turn your next event into a headline, you know who to call. (Hint: Swipe right.)