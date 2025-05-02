Chile Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake: Updates

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, May 2, Chile and Argentina were both struck by an earthquake. Evacuations were issued as well as a tsunami warning, placing countless residents under threat. Many were even seen carrying bags while seeking shelter, according to multiple outlets. Chile’s National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response reportedly announced that due to a “tsunami alert, evacuation to a safe zone is being ordered for the coastal sectors of the Magallanes region.”

Below, learn what’s happening in Chile and Argentina and get updates on the situation.

Chile & Argentina Earthquake Details

The earthquake that hit Chile and Argentina hit off the southern coasts of both countries and was a 7.4-magnitude tremor, according to the Associated Press. No damage nor injuries were initially reported.

In the city of Ushuaia of Argentina, authorities reportedly suspended all water activities in the Beagle Channel for about three hours, per the AP. The local government noted that the earthquake “was felt primarily in the city of Ushuaia and, to a lesser extent, in towns across the province. … In the face of these types of events, it is important to remain calm.”

In Chile, President Gabriel Boric tweeted that “all resources are available” in response to any potential emergencies. He added, “We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region. Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

Did Chile Have a Tsunami?

No, Child did not experience a tsunami, but an alert was issued for one. The warning was announced for Chile’s Magallanes region in addition to sections of the Chilean Antarctic Territory. Precautionary measures were also issued in Argentina’s Tierro del Fuego region, according to multiple outlets.

Story is developing …