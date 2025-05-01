Sullivan’s Island Car Crash: Updates on the Investigation

Image Credit: Getty Images

A reported deliberate car crash took place in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, on Thursday, May 1, and multiple victims were injured as a result. Below, get updates on the developing investigation and learn about the suspect as details come to light.

What Happened in Sullivan’s Island?

On May 1, two children and one adult were hit after another driver crashed his vehicle into them. The three victims were injured. One child was treated by responders at the scene, and they were released to a parent, according to multiple outlets. The other child and the female adult were taken to the hospital, and the female is currently in stable condition, per News 2.

The driver then fled on foot and is armed with a knife, according to multiple outlets. The assailant is currently at large, and authorities are on a man hunt to track him down.

Emergency first responders were called to the Sunrise Presbyterian Church in Sullivan’s Island. At 2:00 p.m. local time, a shelter-in-place warning was issued to residents in the area, and Sullivan’s Island Elementary released its students early for the day, per ABC4.

Happening now active search is underway in the area of Breach Inlet on Sullivans Island. White male last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts. The subject is possibly armed and dangerous. Call 911 with any sightings.

Isle of Palms Police tweeted an announcement after the incident took place. They wrote, “Happening now active search is underway in the area of Breach Inlet on Sullivans Island. White male last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts. The subject is possibly armed and dangerous. Call 911 with any sightings.”

At around 3:00 p.m. local time, Isle of Palms Police announced in a separate X post that its officers “will be conducting grid searches of the area checking for the suspect.”

Who Is the Sullivan’s Island Suspect?

The identity of the suspect — who is “considered armed and dangerous” police said — is still unknown.

Story is still developing …