Pittsburgh Power Outage: Latest Updates After West Penn Storm

A powerful storm swept through western Pennsylvania on April 29, 2025, leaving tens of thousands without electricity and causing widespread damage across the region. High winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines, impacting homes and businesses, especially in and around Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took to Instagram late on April 29 to share an update after assessing storm damage firsthand. “Tonight I went out to assess the damage from the storm, including at Medic 2 in Knoxville where a tree fell on the building,” he wrote.

“The cleanup won’t be finished overnight, but we have 17 crews out dealing with the storm’s effects, supporting public safety, and working with Duquesne Light,” he continued. “I’m praying for our firefighters who were evacuated from a dangerous situation and for all of our Public Safety and Public Works teams who are keeping us safe tonight.”

He added a warning to residents: “If you can stay home, please do not travel at this time.”

Read on for the latest updates on the power outage and ongoing restoration efforts.

What Happened in West Pennsylvania?

On April 29, 2025, a powerful storm system tore through western Pennsylvania, causing widespread destruction and massive power outages that left over 500,000 customers in the state without electricity. The storm brought straight-line winds of up to 90 mph—stronger than many tornadoes—leading to toppled trees, damaged homes, and downed power lines.

Tragically, at least three people were killed as a result of the storm. One person in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes was electrocuted by live wires, and another fatal electrocution occurred in State College when a 22-year-old man tried to put out a mulch fire near a utility pole. A third fatality occurred in Allegheny County, though specific details have not been released.

A severe storm hit Pittsburgh tonight, sparking multiple emergencies. A multi-alarm fire in Brookline left two firefighters briefly trapped. They were rescued, assessed, and are in stable condition. The fire is now under control. #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/H97Ra8HYs5 — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 30, 2025

Many schools across western and central Pennsylvania are operating on delays or have canceled classes for April 30, as more than 400,000 customers statewide were still without power as of 4 a.m.

Duquesne Light Company’s Power Outage Report

The hardest-hit areas include Allegheny and Beaver counties, where Duquesne Light Company reported over 240,000 customers without power. West Penn Power also reported that more than 260,000 customers remained without electricity. On its website, the company urged residents to remain alert and stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines.

When Will Power Be Restored in Pittsburgh?

As of the latest update, Duquesne Light estimates that most customers will have power restored by the evening of May 1, though some isolated areas with severe damage may experience longer delays. The company advises residents to check the outage map online for real-time updates.