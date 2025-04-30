Honoring Legends of Women’s Boxing

Image Credit: Movieverse Entertainment

Hosted by Victor Migalchan, California LIVE Podcast, one of the nationwide leading platforms for powerful, purpose-driven conversations, proudly shines a spotlight on the legends of women’s boxing at the 2025 International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame Grand Event Awarding Women in Boxing.

This year’s prestigious event celebrated pioneers who have broken barriers and inspired generations of athletes. Among the honorees were World Champion Daisy Lang, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Jill Diamond, a global advocate for women’s equality, safety, and representation in the sport, and many more.

Victor Migalchan welcomed Daisy Lang, the first Bulgarian woman to win a world boxing title. A three-division world champion, Lang held the WIBF super-flyweight, bantamweight, and super-bantamweight belts from 1999 to 2004. Her episode traces an inspiring path—from starting in taekwondo, karate, and kickboxing, to making history in professional boxing after being told it was “impossible” in Europe.

“I told my trainer, ‘That’s going to be my next goal.’ He said, ‘Are you crazy? Nobody hears about women’s boxing in Bulgaria.’ I said, ‘If nobody hears it—I’m going to do it,’” Lang recalled.

During her heartfelt Hall of Fame induction speech, Lang said:

“Boxing isn’t just a sport, it’s a way of life. It taught me discipline, resilience, and how to get up when life knocks you down.”

She thanked her coaches, her fans, and fellow trailblazer Christy Martin, who inspired her boxing career and of course Sue TL Fox. Her passion extends beyond the ring as she continues to mentor young fighters and advocate for women’s visibility in global sports.

Jill Diamond is a revered figure in the boxing world and a key leader within the World Boxing Council (WBC) and WBC Cares. For decades, Diamond has fought to ensure equality and health standards for female athletes, while also giving young people worldwide an entry point into boxing through the Green Belt Challenge, an amateur league operating in 176 countries.

She also reflected on the growing trend of influencer boxing, including high-profile matches like Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, expressing mixed feelings:

“It’s brought younger eyes to the sport, which is good—but I do worry about the risks. Celebrity boxing can blur the lines of safety and professionalism.”

Despite the complexity of these topics, Diamond remains optimistic. Her mission is to protect the integrity of the sport while championing fairness and opportunity for all who enter the ring with purpose and preparation.

Another prominent guest was rising star in women’s boxing, Jennah Creason. “When my promoter, Rick Mirigian, introduced me to the WBC Women’s Summit, I immediately sensed it was something truly special. Leading up to the event, I was filled with excitement—and it exceeded every expectation,” she said. “Being surrounded by so many strong, inspiring women and world-class fighters was an unforgettable experience. The insights shared throughout the summit were incredibly powerful—I found myself taking notes the entire time. It was a tremendous learning opportunity that left me feeling both motivated and empowered. I’m truly looking forward to the next one,” she added.

“Attending and supporting the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame was not only an honor, it was a deeply meaningful experience. As a filmmaker and advocate for real, impactful storytelling, I believe it’s vital to uplift voices and communities that have historically been overlooked. The women honored through this event represent strength, perseverance, and leadership, both in and out of the ring. Their stories are powerful and deserve to be celebrated on the global stage.”, said Victor Migalchan. “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Sue TL Fox, founder of the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame and the Women Boxing Archive Network (WBAN), as well as the entire IWBHF board and committee for organizing such an inspiring and important event. This movement is about more than boxing—it’s about legacy, empowerment, and creating space for women to be honored as the champions they are.”, he added.

California LIVE Podcast support for small businesses, communities and the entertainment industry, continues to push conversations forward that shape policy, amplify community voices, and uplift the next generation of leaders.

These powerful episodes serve not only as tributes to extraordinary women in boxing, but as a wider recognition of women in boxing, those who dared to step in, stand tall, and change the game. Their stories are a testament to perseverance, vision, and the kind of grit that lives long after the final bell.

With bold conversations and heartfelt moments, California LIVE celebrates not just the past of women’s boxing, but its powerful, ever-rising future.

To learn more about California LIVE Podcast visit this website californialivepodcast.com.