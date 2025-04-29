Hydrinity’s ENCORE Body Hydrator is Bringing Clinical Skincare Science to the Entire Body

Image Credit: Hydrinity

In the world of skincare, the face often takes center stage. Serums, masks, treatments, and high-tech tools are designed almost exclusively for the delicate skin above the neck. But what about the rest of the body? It’s a question Hydrinity, a fast-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., set out to answer with the launch of its latest product: ENCORE Body Hydrator.

With this new product, Hydrinity formally enters the body care market. With Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid and a special combination of cutting-edge chemicals, ENCORE Body Hydrator is a clinical-grade, high-performance body treatment that provides visible firming, deep hydration, and skin rejuvenation across the body.

“Our goal was to create a best in class and truly innovative body product that does more than just sit on the skin,” said Keith O’Briant, CEO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. “ENCORE is designed to deliver real results – addressing everything from dryness and crepiness to firmness and skin texture – all with a lightweight, non-greasy feel.”

The Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid technology that made Hydrinity unique in the professional skincare market is the foundation of this formulation. However, ENCORE uses a special and stabilized blend of vegan collagen peptides, antioxidants, and bioavailable actives for optimal absorption and function, making it especially designed for the body’s thicker, less absorbent skin.

Additionally, the formula contains Arctic microalgae extract and prickly pear cactus, which were selected for their capacity to hold onto moisture, shield the skin barrier, and gradually firm, tighten, and increase resilience. This is meant to promote the long-term health of the skin rather than merely offer a short-term solution.

The decision to enter the body care market was intentional. According to O’Briant, demand from both consumers and providers for more advanced body-focused treatments has been steadily growing. “Many of our professional partners were asking for a product that could extend Hydrinity’s facial benefits to the body. The launch of ENCORE is our answer to that need,” he said.

ENCORE Body Hydrator is now available at over 3,000 professional practices worldwide and at Hydrinity.com With this launch, Hydrinity continues to build on its reputation, physician-trusted formulations, and a commitment to real, visible results.