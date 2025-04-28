‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Release Date: When Does the Movie Come Out?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Marvel’s next big team-up, Avengers: Doomsday, is already getting plenty of attention.

The studio officially unveiled the cast for the highly anticipated film on March 26, 2025, after hosting a live-stream event that lasted over five hours across multiple social media platforms. The event shared even more exciting details following the movie’s initial teaser release last year.

During the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios also confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct. The Russo brothers previously helmed the last two Avengers films, which together grossed over $4 billion worldwide and currently rank as the second and sixth-highest-grossing films of all time.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast

Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed Iron Man for over a decade, was announced to return to the Marvel Universe as none other than Doctor Doom—the main antagonist of the Fantastic Four in the comics—during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. He will be joined by a star-studded cast, featuring many familiar faces, including:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

(Thor) Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman)

(Invisible Woman) Anthony Mackie (Captain America)

(Captain America) Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier)

(Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier) Letitia Wright (Shuri / Black Panther)

(Shuri / Black Panther) Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

(Ant-Man) Wyatt Russel (John Walker / U.S. Agent)

(John Walker / U.S. Agent) Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor)

(Namor) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm / The Thing)

(Ben Grimm / The Thing) Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

(Shang-Chi) Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

(Yelena Belova) Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy / Beast)

(Hank McCoy / Beast) Lewis Pullman (Robert Reynolds / Sentry)

(Robert Reynolds / Sentry) Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / Falcon)

(Joaquin Torres / Falcon) Joseph Quinn ( Johnny Storm / Human Torch)

Johnny Storm / Human Torch) David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian)

(Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian) Winston Duke (M’Baku)

(M’Baku) Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr / Ghost)

(Ava Starr / Ghost) Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

(Loki) Patrick Stewart (Professor Charles Xavier / Professor X)

(Professor Charles Xavier / Professor X) Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto)

(Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto) Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler)

(Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler) Rebecca Romijn (Raven Darkhölme / Mystique)

(Raven Darkhölme / Mystique) James Marsden (Scott Summers / Cyclops)

(Scott Summers / Cyclops) Channing Tatum (Remy LeBeau / Gambit)

(Remy LeBeau / Gambit) Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards / Mr Fantastic)

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

Avengers: Doomsday premieres on May 1, 2026, and is currently in production.

It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, also directed by the Russo brothers, on May 7, 2027.

Can I Stream Avengers: Doomsday?

News about where the movie will debut first has yet to be revealed, but it’s highly likely that Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters before streaming.