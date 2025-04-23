Tracy Metro’s ‘design by STICKER’ Is the Most Fun You’ll Have with Home Décor This Year

Image Credit: Tracy Metro

When was the last time you played with stickers? If you’re anything like us, it’s been a while—but thanks to Interior designer, TV host and now Author Tracy Metro, sticker play is officially back, and it’s better than ever.

Enter design by STICKER, Metro’s colorful, charming new book that lets you channel your inner interior designer—without ever picking up a hammer, making a budget, or wondering if that new wallpaper will go out of style in six months. To launch her project, Metro hosted the ultimate girls’ night out in Los Angeles at the beautiful Cosentino show room in West Hollywood: a Sip n’ Stick party, complete with cocktails, bites, bold designs, and lots of color.

“This isn’t just a book, it’s a design playground,” Metro told us as she greeted guests in a bold skin tight royal green latex dress, complete with her signature red lips. “You don’t have to be an expert to know what you like. This book helps you discover your taste and have fun doing it.”

The format of the book is as simple as it is genius: 15 “blank canvas” rooms serve as a backdrop for over 100 repositionable stickers—everything from plush velvet sofas and antique mirrors to light fixtures and bold fabric prints. The goal? Create a dream room that reflects your style, your mood, and your current design obsession, whether that’s boho chic, retro, or minimalist. “This book is a safe space for your inner designer,” she said. “No judgment, no rules, just play.”

Guests at the Sip n’ Stick event were encouraged to grab a book, a cocktail (options included the “Rose Gold Refresher” and “Boho Bubbly”), and dive into their own sticker-fueled fantasy, creating a room with their stickers on a large tile provided for the event. The vibe was relaxed and creative—like a Pinterest board brought to life with laughter and conversation.

“I didn’t realize how satisfying it would be to design a room with stickers! Place a little mid-century coffee table sticker next to a palm plant and say, ‘Yes, that’s my vibe,’” laughed Keri Ann Kimball, CEO of Kimball Entertainment.

Metro, who’s made a name for herself as the host of House Doctor, is known for her bold use of color and fearless approach to DIY. With design by STICKER, she’s bringing that same energy to the page—and inviting everyone to join in.

“It’s like fashion for your home,” one guest said. “And way less stressful than choosing a real sofa.”

If you’re looking for a screen-free creative outlet, a stress-free design escape, or the most original coffee table book of the year, design by STICKER is your new best friend. Add wine and girlfriends, and you’ve got your next Friday night sorted.