What’s Really Going on in Deborah Vance’s ‘Late Night’ Writer’s Room

Image Credit: HBO

When the lights go up on Late Night with Deborah Vance, all that glitters is the golden comedian who traded Vegas for Hollywood. But what goes on behind the scenes is a completely different story. It turns out that a Vance-tastic writers room might be a chaotic mess. Lead by head writer Ava Daniels, Deborah Vance’s team members have a mountain of pressure on their backs.

Could that be why anybody who’s anybody in the comedy scene is receiving gifts from Deborah in the mail? And we’re not just talking about a little pick-me-up; we mean a box packed with caffeine, liquor and a golden Late Night shaker. It’s as if any writer that Deborah wants on her team can bring their own minibar to the room — that is, if they accept her invitation. But can a box of treats and a matching baseball cap convince experienced writers to work with Deborah?

Ava and Deborah appeared in their own cover story as fellow “queens,” but there have been whispers of animosity behind closed doors. And it’s not just bickering. It’s full-on hatred. Apparently, one routine workplace sexual harassment training went completely awry, and rumor has it that Ava and Deborah were the catalysts. Eyewitnesses claimed that accusations of “physical violence” and sexual “favors” were thrown out in the room during the training.

And we’ve only scratched the surface of the drama.

There have also been rumors of odd standoffs between Deborah and her head writer, with Ava seemingly pulling the strings. So, is Deborah her puppet?

Most recently, photos have surfaced of the women high-fiving in the middle of Vegas. Perhaps they’re all good now?

Far from it. Other eyewitnesses have claimed that Ava and Deborah had several little tiffs — even in a strip club. Yes, you read that right. So, a late-night host took her staff out for a weekend of partying. Who wouldn’t want to work for Deborah? Well, you’d be surprised.

Apparently, Late Night‘s brand-new writers had a stressful introduction to the empress of stand-up comedy. After she took them to Sin City, we heard that there were only cantaloupe and saltines to eat while they worked out various sketch ideas. It’s unknown what happened in that makeshift writers room, but one thing’s for sure — how can anyone write jokes on a diet of salt and the most random choice of fruit?

Perhaps Deborah should have just shipped Ava’s recruits those gifts she sent out to her faves. Maybe the little boost would have encouraged her fresh writers a bit more than a Vegas escape. But who knows?

What everyone does know is that the women behind Late Night with Deborah Vance are not getting along. Only time will tell if their tension will affect the show and all of late-night comedy as we know it.

All content in this article is entirely fictional and part of the Hacks universe. It is not intended to represent real events or individuals.

