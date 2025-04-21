Boston Marathon 2025 Results: Who Won and Which Celebrities Ran

Image Credit: New York Road Runners via Getty

The Boston Marathon, one of the world’s most prestigious races, just returned to the streets of the city for its 129th running.

Held on April 21, 2025, the event brought together more than 30,000 participants, including high-profile names from the worlds of sports, television, and beyond. Whether running for personal milestones, charitable causes, or the thrill of the challenge, this year’s race proved to be another unforgettable chapter in Boston’s storied marathon history.

Curious who ran and won in 2025? Find out more below.

Boston Marathon 2025 Date

The 129th Boston Marathon took place on Monday, April 21, 2025, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of Patriots’ Day—a Massachusetts state holiday commemorating the start of the American Revolutionary War. The race began in Hopkinton and concluded in downtown Boston, following its traditional 26.2-mile course.

How to Participate in the Marathon

A total of 32,080 runners made it onto this year’s Boston Marathon entry list, surpassing the 29,685 participants from last year. To qualify, runners had to achieve a certified marathon time within the official qualifying window, which ran from September 1, 2023, to September 13, 2024.

For those who did not meet the time standards, alternative entry options were available, including raising funds through one of the Boston Athletic Association’s official charity programs, receiving an invitational entry from a sponsor or affiliated organization, or securing a spot through international tour groups offering travel packages that include race entry.​

How to Watch the Boston Marathon

If you were in the Boston area, WCVB Channel 5 provided live local coverage starting at 4:00 a.m. ET. Nationally, ESPN2 broadcast the race from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

For streaming, WCVB’s full coverage was available on the Very Local app, which is free to download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. ESPN+ also streamed the marathon live for subscribers.

What Celebrities Ran in the Boston Marathon 2025?

Several prominent figures participated in this year’s race:​

Paula Radcliffe: The former women’s marathon world record holder ran with Bib 215, aiming to complete all six World Marathon Majors.​

Amby Burfoot: The 1968 Boston Marathon champion and former Runner’s World editor continues his tradition of running the race annually.​

Brian Diemer: The 1984 Olympic bronze medalist in the 3000m steeplechase ran alongside his daughter, McKenzie Pluymert .​

Scott Stallings: Professional golfer made his marathon debut to support Golf Fights Cancer.​

Alice Cook: Former Olympic figure skater and sports reporter, participated despite her ALS diagnosis.​

Matt James: Reality TV star from ‘The Bachelor,’ ran his second Boston Marathon.​

Drew Carter: Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer, ran in support of the Shamrock Foundation.

​Who Won the Boston Marathon 2025?

John Korir of Kenya won the men’s race with an impressive time of 2:04:45, joining his brother Wesley Korir (2012 champion) as a Boston Marathon winner. In the women’s division, Sharon Lokedi, also of Kenya, claimed victory and set a new course record with a time of 2:17:22.

“It feels so good,” Lokedi said in an interview on ESPN2 after the win. “It was tough, and I toughed it out.”

In the wheelchair divisions, Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s race for the eighth time with a time of 1:21:34, while Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:35:20.