​Easter Sunday 2025: What Stores Are Open and Closed Today

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Easter Sunday is here, and if you’re planning to run errands, grab groceries, or dine out, it’s important to know which shops are open — and which ones are taking the day off. Many major retailers and chains adjust their hours or close entirely in observance of the holiday.

Whether you’re prepping for a last-minute gathering or just need to pick up essentials, here’s what to know about store hours for Easter Sunday 2025.

Is Trader Joe’s Open on Easter 2025?

Yes, Trader Joe’s stores will be open on Easter Sunday 2025, operating during their regular hours. However, the Portland, Maine location will be closed due to local regulations.

Is Whole Foods Open on Easter 2025?

Yes, most Whole Foods Market locations will be open on Easter Sunday. However, many stores will close early, typically around 6 p.m. local time.

Is Costco Open on Easter 2025?

​No, Costco warehouses will be closed.

Grocery Stores Hours

The following major grocery chains will be open on Easter Sunday, though hours may vary by location:​

Walmart : Open during regular hours.

Kroger : Open during regular hours.

Food Lion : Open during regular hours.

Meijer : Open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Wegmans : Open during regular hours; however, pharmacy departments will be closed.

Albertsons/Safeway : Open during regular hours.

Hannaford : Open with many stores closing at 3 p.m.; pharmacy departments will be closed.

ShopRite: Most stores will operate with holiday hours, typically from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Which Retail Stores Are Closed on Easter 2025?

The following major retailers will be closed on Easter Sunday 2025:​

Target

Sam’s Club

Aldi

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

Burlington

JCPenney

Best Buy

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Publix

Will Banks and Post Offices Be Open on Easter?

Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, and Citibank, will be closed on Easter Sunday 2025. U.S. Postal Service (USPS) locations will also be closed for retail services, and there will be no regular mail delivery. However, Priority Mail Express will still be delivered.