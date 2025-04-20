Boston Marathon 2025: What Celebrities Are Running This Year?

Image Credit: New York Road Runners via Getty

The Boston Marathon, one of the world’s most prestigious races, is about to return to the streets of the city.

As the 129th edition gets ready to kick off, anticipation is building. More than 30,000 participants will be taking part in this year’s marathon. Among them are several high-profile names, including celebrities from the worlds of sports, television, and beyond — all hitting the pavement for personal milestones, charitable causes, or simply the challenge of completing one of the most celebrated races on the planet.

Curious who’s running in 2025? Find out more below.

When Is the Boston Marathon 2025?

The 129th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2025, aligning with the 250th anniversary of Patriots’ Day, a Massachusetts state holiday that commemorates the start of the American Revolutionary War.

The race will begin in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and conclude in downtown Boston.

How to Participate in the Marathon

A total of 32,080 runners made it onto this year’s Boston Marathon entry list, surpassing the 29,685 participants from last year. To qualify, runners had to achieve a certified marathon time within the official qualifying window, which ran from September 1, 2023, to September 13, 2024.

For those who did not meet the time standards, alternative entry options were available, including raising funds through one of the Boston Athletic Association’s official charity programs, receiving an invitational entry from a sponsor or affiliated organization, or securing a spot through international tour groups offering travel packages that include race entry.​

How to Watch the Boston Marathon

If you’re in the Boston area, WCVB Channel 5 will provide live local coverage starting at 4:00 a.m. ET. Nationally, ESPN2 will broadcast the race from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

For streaming, WCVB’s full coverage will be available on the Very Local app, which is free to download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. ESPN+ will also stream the marathon live for subscribers.

What Celebrities Are in the Boston Marathon 2025?

Several prominent figures are participating in this year’s race:​