Taste the Benefits of CBD Gummies

If you’ve been hesitant to add CBD to your routine due to fears of a medicinal taste or oily texture, you’ll be relieved to know that you can now get all the benefits of CBD in tasty gummy form. Gummies are super user-friendly and mess-free, making them one of the most popular ways to partake in CBD. They’re also available in a variety of flavors and formulas made to target specific needs. If you’re looking for an easy and effective way to incorporate this potent cannabinoid into your wellness regime, CBD gummies might just become your new go-to.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are edible chews infused with CBD, giving you a delicious and convenient way to consume CBD. Gummies contain a measured dose of CBD, making precise and consistent dosing a breeze. Since CBD gummies must be digested, it may take longer to feel their effects compared to consuming CBD with vapes and tinctures. That being said, the effects of CBD gummies may last longer due to the way they are processed by the body.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular CBD gummies on the market from industry leader, CBDfx.

Best Overall: Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Best for Sleep: CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin

Best for Daily Wellness: Multivitamin CBD Gummies for Men & Women

Best for Diet & Detox: CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar

Best for Antioxidants: CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina

Best THC Gummies: Magic Melon Sativa THC Gummies

Best Microdose Gummies: Full Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Finding the Right CBD Gummy for You

If you have a specific wellness need or just a strong flavor preference, there’s more than likely a CBD gummy that’s perfect for you.

Trying to boost your performance at work without caffeine jitters? CBDfx CBD Gummies for Focus & Energy deliver long-lasting energy and laser focus. Want to take advantage of CBD’s wellness effects with the additional benefits of popular superfoods? Grab antioxidant-rich CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina or diet and detox-friendly CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar.

Hemp Gummies for Health & Wellness

Everyone should have a good daily multivitamin in their cupboard. Multivitamins help bridge the gap between what we actually consume and our daily vitamin needs. You can get a solid daily dose of broad spectrum CBD, vitamins A, C, D3, E, and B complex, plus zinc and other minerals in CBDfx Multivitamin CBD Gummies for Men & Women.

If you already have a good multivitamin, but still want to take advantage of CBD’s many wellness benefits, a great CBD-only option is CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, with 50mg of broad spectrum CBD in every serving.

CBD Sleep Gummies

CBD has a gentle calming effect that makes it an ideal base ingredient for sleep products. CBDfx offers two powerful sleep gummies.

CBD Sleep Gummies with Melatonin feature 3mg of restful melatonin, plus magnesium and soothing botanicals like passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm. These vegan gummies are perfect for those looking to get better sleep without the groggy side effects that may come with other sleep medications. Or, if you prefer a little something “extra” in your sleep aids, CBDfx also offers a legal THC option: Lemon Dream THC Gummies, combining calming CBD, blissful THC, and 3mg of melatonin. These gummies deliver gentle sleep combined with happy THC vibes.

THC Gummies for Recreation

Speaking of THC gummies, if you’re curious about the uplifting effects of THC, gummies are a great way to go. With consistent dosage in each chew, you know exactly how much THC you’re getting in every serving. And since CBDfx THC gummies are made with hemp, they’re totally legal in the U.S. (though some state and local laws do not permit them in some areas).

In addition to the Lemon Dream Sleep Gummies mentioned above, CBDfx offers other THC options. Their Berry Buzz THC Gummies come in low-dose 5mg per serving or heavier-hitting 10mg strengths. Also available in the 10mg/dose range are the popular Magic Melon Sativa THC Gummies. Or, if you prefer to microdose for stress or a simple mood boost, try the Full Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, with an optimized 3mg THC dose in every serving.

Just remember, unlike CBD, these THC gummies do cause psychotropic effects. So, start slowly and don’t drive or operate heavy machinery after ingesting them.

What Is Cannabidiol?

CBD is a cannabis compound that produces a variety of potential health benefits, including stress and minor pain relief, sleep, and support for the body’s endocannabinoid system. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce psychotropic effects and will not impair you, so it can be taken daily.

If you’ve started researching CBD, you may have noticed the phrases “broad spectrum” and “full spectrum” coming up a lot. It’s important to understand the difference between these two terms before selecting your CBD products.

Full spectrum CBD is a hemp extract that preserves the complete cannabinoid profile of the cannabis hemp plant. This includes not only CBD, but also beneficial compounds like CBG, CBN, and trace amounts of THC (under 0.3%, by law). In addition to cannabinoids, full spectrum extract contains the plant’s naturally occurring terpenes and flavonoids, many of which offer their own health benefits.

Broad spectrum CBD is made when full spectrum CBD undergoes further filtration, removing the trace amounts of THC that naturally exist in full spectrum CBD. Broad spectrum CBD is a great option for those who are wary of having THC in their products.

Final Thoughts

No matter what CBD product or gummy you decide to try, you’re in for a real treat. All of CBDfx’s CBD and THC products are made with organic hemp, extracted with clean CO2, and third-party lab-tested, supporting their reputation for safety and effectiveness. The most challenging part of your CBD journey will be choosing which yummy gummy to start with first!