What Happened to Gene Hackman & His Wife Betsy? Their Deaths

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were both found dead with their dog at their New Mexico home on February 26, 2025. The late movie star and the pianist had been married since 1991. Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered under mysterious circumstances, which initially left many concerned, especially with reports about the “mummification” of Arakawa. As authorities investigated, they did not immediately confirm the cause of death or provide further details. However, in a March 7 press conference, authorities officially identified the cause of death for the couple.

Below, we’re breaking down what we know so far about Hackman and his wife’s deaths.

Gene Hackman’s Movies & TV Shows

Hackman was known for a variety of film and television roles, but among his most popular were The French Connection, Unforgiven, Bonnie & Clyde, I Never Sang for My Father, Superman, Superman II and Mississippi Burning.

Among Hackman’s other popular roles were in The Poseidon Adventure, The Conversation, Loose Cannons, The Quick and the Dead, The Birdcage, Enemy of the State, Behind Enemy Lines, Runaway Jury and Welcome to Mooseport.

After wrapping Welcome to Mooseport, Hackman retired from acting and ventured into writing. The Academy Award winner published several books, including Wake of the Perdido Star, Justice for None, Escape From Andersonville and Pursuit.

What Happened to Gene Hackman & His Wife Betsy?

Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza released a statement at the time of discovering the couple to the Santa Fe New Mexican, via The Guardian, which read, “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday.”

The Guardian reported that deputies arrived at Hackman’s home in the Santa Fe Summit gated community known as Old Sunset Trail. However, it’s unclear if cops came to the house to investigate a death report or if they were performing a welfare check.

In Sheriff Mendoza’s initial report, authorities stated they had discovered the bodies of an elderly man and a woman in her 60s. He sought to reassure the public, saying, “I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone. We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

While police initially stated they did not suspect foul play, a search warrant obtained by TMZ revealed that a local detective had described the deaths as “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.” In the affidavit, the detective cited several concerning details: the front door of the home was found unsecured and open; deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near Arakawa’s body, and a deceased dog located 10 to 15 feet away in a bathroom closet. Additional red flags included a space heater that appeared to have been moved, an open prescription bottle with pills scattered nearby, and the fact that Hackman and Arakawa were found in separate rooms. Investigators also noted there were no obvious signs of a gas leak.

The outlet further reported that Arakawa’s body was in a state of decomposition, with visible facial bloating and signs of mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was found deceased in another room, fully clothed. Authorities suspected he may have suffered a fall, as his sunglasses were discovered next to his body.

Gene Hackman’s Cause of Death

After news of Hackman’s death first broke, social media users speculated that carbon monoxide poisoning might have been the cause, especially given initial reports that there was no foul play and that Hackman, his wife Arakawa, and their dog were found dead. However, according to a search warrant obtained by TMZ, a detective noted that there were “no obvious signs of a gas leak” in Hackman’s home.

Over a week after their deaths, the causes of death for Hackman and Arakawa were revealed, according to E! News. The outlet reported that surveillance footage of Arakawa was believed to have died on February 11, 2025, and her cause of death was hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a severe respiratory illness transmitted through rodent urine, droppings, and saliva. However, new information emerged on March 16, indicating that Arakawa’s death likely occurred a little later, as it was revealed she made a call on February 12.

Dr. Josiah Child, a former emergency care specialist and now the owner of Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe, New Mexico, told The Daily Mail: “Mrs Hackman didn’t die on February 11 because she called my clinic on February 12. She’d called me a couple of weeks before her death to ask about getting an echocardiogram [heart scan] for her husband. She was not a patient of mine, but one of my patients recommended Cloudberry to her. She made an appointment for herself for February 12. It was for something unrelated to anything respiratory.”

Dr. Child added that two days before the appointment, Arakawa canceled, citing her husband’s illness. “She called back on the morning of February 12 and spoke to one of our doctors who told her to come in that afternoon,” Dr. Child said. “We made her an appointment but she never showed up. She did not show any symptoms of respiratory distress. The appointment wasn’t for anything related to hantavirus. We tried calling her a couple of times with no reply.”

On April 15, authorities released records showing that Arakawa had searched online for flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques between Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12.

Hackman’s pacemaker last showed activity on February 18, according to the medical investigator, suggesting he “probably died around February 18.” The investigator also noted that Hackman was in “a very poor state of health” at the time of his death and believes his heart disease likely contributed to his passing. His cause of death was determined to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD)—or hardening of the arteries—with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor.

As for the couple’s deceased dog, a report revealed that the canine likely died from dehydration and starvation.