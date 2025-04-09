What Does China Import From the U.S? Find Out Amid Tariffs

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s sweeping 104% tariff on all Chinese imports officially took effect on April 9, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the previous day.

In response, China issued a sharp statement, calling the move “a mistake upon a mistake” and labeling the tariffs as acts of “unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.”

“The impact on China is mainly that Chinese products have nowhere to go,” said Wang Yuesheng, director of the Institute of International Economics at Peking University. He warned that export-driven companies along China’s eastern seaboard—producing goods like furniture, clothing, toys, and home appliances—will be among the hardest hit. “These companies will be hit very hard,” he added.

Below, we break down what this escalating trade war means for both economies—and what the U.S. actually sells to China.

What Is a Tariff?

A tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods. It’s used to make foreign products more expensive, encouraging consumers to buy domestic alternatives. Tariffs can also be a tool for political leverage or to protect national industries.

What Does China Import from the U.S.?

As of 2025, China continues to import a range of goods from the United States, despite escalating tariff tensions. Oilseeds and grains remain the top U.S. exports to China, followed closely by oil and gas. Key agricultural products include chicken, corn, soybeans, and fruit—many of which are now subject to a 10-15% tariff under the latest trade measures.

Timeline: Trump and China’s Tariff Escalation

February 1: President Trump signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

February 4: The 10% tariffs on Chinese imports took effect. However, Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on the Mexico and Canada tariffs. In response, China announced a series of retaliatory measures, including additional tariffs on U.S. products.

March 10: China imposed new tariffs primarily targeting American agricultural exports.

April 4: China’s Finance Ministry announced a 34% tariff on U.S. imports, mirroring Trump’s proposed 34% tariff on Chinese goods.

April 7: Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the existing and proposed measures. The tariffs are cumulative—raising total duties on some Chinese goods to 104%—with the new rate taking effect on April 9.

“Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set,” Trump wrote via Truth Social on April 7. “Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”