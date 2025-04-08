Breaking Barriers: Jordan Ashmore’s Journey from Classical Theatre to Professional Actor

Image Credit: Jordan Ashmore

Jordan Ashmore is a performer of the truest kind. Across the course of her career, she has performed before crowds as a professional actor, a gymnast, and a wrestler. Her unique set of abilities has made her a standout performer. Her diverse background, resilience, and dedication to the craft have each netted her vast amounts of success, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Jordan acquired her education in classically trained acting from The Bridge Theatre Training Company in London, from which she graduated in 2021. As a result of this prestigious accomplishment, not only has she performed in some of London’s most renowned theaters, such as The Criterion and The Cockpit, but she has also tackled legendary roles such as Ophelia in Hamlet.

Beyond the stage, she has also acted in multiple short films and commercials, including a well-reviewed portrayal of Anne Boleyn in a documentary television series for the Smithsonian Channel. Furthermore, she is currently in training to become a Women of Wrestling performer, set to make her debut this summer.

This marks an exciting new chapter in her career as she prepares for her debut this summer. Jordan’s transition into the world of professional wrestling is a testament to her versatility and determination, as she pushes the boundaries of her performance skills and embraces the physicality and storytelling of the wrestling ring. With her unique background, she’s ready to make a powerful impact in the world of WOW, where she will combine athleticism, character work, and dramatic flair.

Working as a professional actor, whether on-stage as a Shakespearian character or as a wrestler, is often highly combative and difficult. Jordan’s road specifically was one filled with obstacles from the outset, as she attended drama school during the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak. As a result, many of her earliest performances were done while wearing a mask, which heightened her level of delivery and forced her to find alternative methods to express herself.

Beyond that, she says that the constant rejection that comes with the job is a challenge, as is juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet. However, she has found that staying focused on the goal and knowing auditioning is a crucial element of the job helps to get her through. As she says, “I constantly remind myself this industry is a marathon and not a sprint, and any life experiences I have—whether it’s working in a bar or taking a CrossFit class—it all helps with my toolbox as an actor.”

Jordan has a remarkably diverse set of skills and a vast amount of life experience, all of which inform her performances and acting abilities. By the time she was 26, she had lived on four different continents and experienced multiple different cultures. Her background as a gymnast helped her to develop discipline, resilience, and an ability to adapt early on in life. All of this has led to the forging of her strong work ethic that enhances her acting performances, from studying characters in-depth to continuously refining her craft.

Moving forward, Jordan Ashmore is passionate about not only pushing her boundaries but also pushing the perceived boundaries of performing itself. She aspires to continue performing on-stage, become a regular wrestler for Women of Wrestling, and land a role in a major period drama on a large network. With her eclectic and diverse background of talents and experience, Jordan hopes to continue her journey of charting a bold new course in the world of the performative arts.

