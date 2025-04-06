What Time Is ‘White Lotus’ on Tonight? More About Season Finale

Image Credit: HBO

The long-awaited Season 3 finale of The White Lotus airs tonight, Sunday, April 6. This season took fans on a journey through the breathtaking scenery of Thailand, delivering a layered story full of mystery, tension, and the show’s signature dark humor. As the final episode approaches, viewers are eager to see how the fates of the resort’s guests and staff unfold—and what shocking twists might still be in store.

This finale is also set to be the show’s longest episode yet, clocking in at 90 minutes for a more in-depth and dramatic conclusion.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch.

Where to Watch The White Lotus

Fans can watch The White Lotus on HBO and stream episodes on Max.

When Does The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Air?

The White Lotus season 3 finale will air on HBO and stream on Max at 9. p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6.

How Long Is The White Lotus Season 3 Finale?

The season 3 finale of The White Lotus episode is 90 minutes long.

What Has Happened So Far in The White Lotus Season 3?

Central storylines include Rick Hatchett’s complicated quest for answers regarding his father’s mysterious death, the wealthy Ratliff family’s internal conflicts and looming scandals, and actress Jaclyn Lemon’s troubled vacation with old friends, leading to tension and betrayal. Belinda, familiar from Season 1, returns as the resort’s wellness director, bringing along past issues that complicate her role.

The penultimate episode heightened tensions significantly: Rick finally confronted Jim Hollinger about his father’s death, but hesitated before taking drastic action. Meanwhile, the resort’s ongoing robbery mystery was resolved during a Muay Thai event, and Saxon Ratliff found himself in a deeply compromising situation, forcing him to face personal trauma.

Is There a Season 4 of The White Lotus?

Yes, HBO has already announced that a season 4 of The White Lotus was greenlit. However, Mike revealed to THR that they haven’t started scouting yet.

“There’s already pressure from HBO [for season 4],” he said. “When they have something they’re bullish on, they want to get it out there. We were supposed to start scouting in April, and I was like, ‘You guys, I haven’t been home in three years.’”