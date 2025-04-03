Lake City, Arkansas Tornado: Updates on Damage

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, multiple areas in Arkansas got slashed by tornadoes. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders updated state residents via X about the storms and damage, noting that the danger wasn’t over yet. Alongside her tweet, the governor included a video of a massive tornado sweeping through Lake City.

“We have reports of storm and tornado damage from around the state,” Sanders tweeted that day. “We have emergency personnel on the ground to help anyone who has been injured, but these storms aren’t finished yet. Stay informed and most importantly stay safe!”

Below, get updates on the tornado damage and storms across Arkansas.

Where Was the Tornado in Arkansas?

After a tornado emergency was issued for parts of Eastern Arkansas, Lake City was the one who got the brunt of the twister. However, it also appeared to have struck Bay, Arkansas, as well, according to Craighead County Administrator Brandon Shrader.

According to CNN, Shrader said that the county “can confirm a tornado touchdown on the outside of town,” referring to Bay.

Damage From Arkansas Tornado

According to Craighead County Administrator Shrader, the twister and severe storms “impacted multiple cities within the county,” including Bay, Lake City, Monette, Cash and Bono,” per CNN.

“Our teams are actively evaluating the extent of the destruction and coordinating response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” Shrader said.

What Was the EF of the Arkansas Tornado?

Fox Weather storm chaser Brandon Copic estimated that the tornado that hit the state of Arkansas was at least an EF-3. Copic also shared the viral video of the Lake City twister pummeling over the land and approaching a nearby road. Governor Sanders re-shared the clip on her X account to show residents the scale of the tornado.

What Other States Were Impacted by the Tornado?

While Arkansas was impacted heavily by a tornado, so were several surrounding states. Multiple tornadoes and storms cut through Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri on April 2. Widespread power outages have been reported in those states.