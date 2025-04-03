5 Reasons Solitaire Is Such an Addictive Pastime, With The Solitaire

Image Credit: Freepix

As one of the oldest card games in existence, Solitaire continues to be extremely popular with modern audiences — both digitally and with physical playing cards. In fact, per Statista, over two billion Solitaire apps were downloaded in 2024 alone.

As Vadim Khrulev, founder of Kraisoft, the parent company of The Solitaire explains, part of the reason for Solitaire’s ongoing popularity is its somewhat addictive nature. Fortunately, this isn’t a harmful addiction like other habits. But there are many good reasons why players keep coming back to this wholesome card game again and again.

Solitaire Can Be Played Alone

“One of the more unique aspects of Solitaire is that it is a card game that can be played entirely on your own,” Khrulev notes. “This makes the game perfect for those times when no one else in your household feels like playing a game, or when you simply want a quiet and relaxing activity that you can do on your own. Best of all, with digital Solitaire apps, you can get a game in anytime, anywhere. This makes it well suited for those times when you wouldn’t have other activities to pass the time — like when you’re commuting on the bus to work.”

Indeed, the name of the game “Solitaire” is actually derived from the same word in French, which means solitary or alone. The simple fact that you don’t have to get a group together has greatly contributed to its status as a go-to “pick up and play” game.

Relatively Quick Playtime

Another part of Solitaire’s appeal is that a single round can be completed relatively quickly. While exact playtimes will vary depending on luck and the player’s skill level, a round of Solitaire can often be completed in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

“A quick playtime makes Solitaire the perfect break to fit into our busy lives,” Khrulev explains. “Unlike other games, which often require a much greater time commitment, you can work in a round of Solitaire between chores or as part of your lunch break. The quick playtime of a single round gives you flexibility to just play one round when you are short on time, or to play multiple rounds when you have a little more free time. This allows you to fit the game into your schedule however works best for you.”

Sense of Reward

Another noteworthy attribute behind Solitaire’s ongoing popularity is the sense of reward that players enjoy after completing a round. “Solitaire is like a giant puzzle,” Khrulev says.

“With that in mind, each step forward brings you closer to solving that puzzle, and successfully completing a round can feel incredibly rewarding. Even when they don’t succeed, players can enjoy a sense of personal progress as they identify ways to do better next time. And experienced players can find new ways to increase their enjoyment, such as by challenging themselves to win with fewer moves. The sense of reward and satisfaction is a big part of what keeps people coming back.”

The rush of dopamine that comes from winning Solitaire can help relieve stress and lift players’ moods for the rest of the day.

Mental Stimulation

In addition to providing a dopamine rush, Solitaire has also been found to provide several additional benefits for mental and emotional health. Unlike social media, which has been found to have a negative addictive influence, playing Solitaire can actually improve players’ emotional and psychological well-being by providing a form of light cognitive exercise.

For example, playing a round of Solitaire requires players to think strategically as they plan their moves and try to find the right solution. The process of playing a game of Solitaire can sharpen problem-solving skills, concentration and overall mental agility.

At the same time, because Solitaire is a “low-risk” activity, it can also give players a chance to let their mind wander and reflect. This can lead to better decision-making in other areas of life, especially when players also apply the lessons of patience and perseverance that can be gained through playing Solitaire.

Solitaire Is Fun

Last but not least, Solitaire is fun.

“Solitaire is a game that is simple on the surface, yet requires more depth and strategic thinking as you try to increase your win rate or improve how quickly you can win,” Khrulev says.

“The idea of competing with yourself, as well as the nature of Solitaire itself, make it incredibly fun to play. And at the end of the day, a fun, enjoyable experience is what keeps people coming back again and again.”

While players should still be cautious to ensure that playing Solitaire doesn’t turn into a harmful addiction (as any game could), there is no denying that this is an enjoyable activity that people can enjoy at almost any age.

Many Reasons to Play

As these insights reveal, there are many valid reasons why Solitaire continues to be such a popular pastime for so many. Whether you’re looking for a way to fill a few extra minutes or need an activity to help you unwind at the end of a long day, Solitaire can be the perfect solution.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider