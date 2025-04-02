Search

Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Price, and Everything You Need to Know

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release this year. Find out the release date, price, and more details here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 2, 2025 3:20PM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date: When Does It Come Out?
Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Gamers got a glimpse of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year when the company dropped a first-look trailer showcasing the new console in January 2025. Now that all the details have been released in April, fans are eager to learn more about the Switch 2.

Find out the release date, price, what’s different compared to its predecessor, and other exciting updates below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price

According to multiple outlets, the Nintendo Switch 2 was initially rumored to cost around $400. However, Nintendo has now confirmed that the price will be $449.99 USD. Additionally, there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, priced at $499.99 USD.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

According to Nintendo’s website, the company advised consumers to tune in on April 2, 2025, for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2. Moreover, the company announced that it will be hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in select cities around the world. The following are the locations and dates for the event:

North America

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, TBA
  • Taipei, TBA

What’s Different About the Nintendo Switch 2?

Not much is known about the Nintendo Switch 2 except that it will be larger than its predecessor. According to GamesRadar+, both the controllers and the screen appear bigger. not only that, but it will also have backward compatibility and Magnetic Joy-Con.

Other than this, Nintendo’s first-look trailer didn’t give away other details about the Switch 2.