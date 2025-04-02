Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Price, and Everything You Need to Know

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Gamers got a glimpse of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year when the company dropped a first-look trailer showcasing the new console in January 2025. Now that all the details have been released in April, fans are eager to learn more about the Switch 2.

Find out the release date, price, what’s different compared to its predecessor, and other exciting updates below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price

According to multiple outlets, the Nintendo Switch 2 was initially rumored to cost around $400. However, Nintendo has now confirmed that the price will be $449.99 USD. Additionally, there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, priced at $499.99 USD.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

According to Nintendo’s website, the company advised consumers to tune in on April 2, 2025, for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2. Moreover, the company announced that it will be hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in select cities around the world. The following are the locations and dates for the event:

Introducing #NintendoSwitch2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025. Learn more: https://t.co/m8FoQWfYcv pic.twitter.com/pDs2T1xIhv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, TBA

Taipei, TBA

What’s Different About the Nintendo Switch 2?

Not much is known about the Nintendo Switch 2 except that it will be larger than its predecessor. According to GamesRadar+, both the controllers and the screen appear bigger. not only that, but it will also have backward compatibility and Magnetic Joy-Con.

Other than this, Nintendo’s first-look trailer didn’t give away other details about the Switch 2.