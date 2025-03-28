Why Did the Grizzlies Fire Coach Taylor Jenkins? Update Before Playoffs

Image Credit: Getty Images

The NBA playoffs are almost here, and with just nine games left in the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies announced they are parting ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Although the team is playoff-bound, sitting fifth in the Western Conference, they are still in the thick of the race. With this sudden news, find out more about Jenkins, his tenure with the team, the reasons behind his firing, and who might replace him below.

Who Is Taylor Jenkins?

Jenkins has served as head coach of the Grizzlies since the 2019-2020 season, compiling a 250-214 (.539) record. He holds the title of the winningest coach in franchise history, leading Memphis to the postseason three times. Jenkins is also the longest-tenured head coach in the league without a championship, with only Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, and Michael Malone being the other active coaches who have been with their teams longer.

Jenkins had previously served as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, both under Coach Mike Budenholzer.

Why Did the Memphis Grizzlies Fire Taylor Jenkins?

The team did not officially state the reason behind their decision to part ways with Jenkins.

In a statement, Grizzlies’ President and General Manager of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman said, “I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership.”

He added, “I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

Under Jenkins’ leadership, the Grizzlies missed the playoffs only twice in his five completed seasons. However, last year’s absence is somewhat excused due to star player Ja Morant‘s season-ending injury, along with other significant injuries to key players in their rotation.

Who Is Replacing Coach Taylor Jenkins?

It is currently unclear who will permanently replace Coach Jenkins, but in the meantime, Assistant Coach Toumas Iisalo, who was among the staff hires this past July, will serve as interim head coach, per ESPN.

Jenkins took over for JB Bickerstaff, who was fired after failing to make the playoffs in the 2018-19 season.