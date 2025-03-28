Australia’s Hamden Twins Are Taking Over the Internet With Their Distinctive Beauty

Image Credit: Hamden Twins

Both beauty and brains, Australia’s Hamden twins, Lauren and Katie, have garnered millions of online fans with their “gorgeous” looks and dedicated work ethics.

Though most of their following is on Snapchat, where they have 700k subscribers, the Hamden twins have over 500k followers on Instagram.

Most of their content highlights their magnetic presence, which their fans strongly agree is the reason why they keep returning to the twins’ social media pages.

“What the f**k are these damn genetics with you two?! Geez,” one follower commented on an Instagram picture of the duo.

“Baddest twins,” wrote another.

Though Lauren and Katie are aware of how their fans fawn over their mesmerizing appearances, the twins said in a joint statement that it’s always a confidence booster to hear the positivity from their followers.

“It still surprises us every day that so many people comment on our looks, but the ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ comments really push us to keep going and create even better content for the next post,” they said.

The Hamden twins have even been compared to celebrities like Billie Eilish and Cara Delevingne, as their strikingly blue eyes and sharp facial features nearly replicate that of the ‘Birds of a Feather’ pop singer and Suicide Squad actress.

Though Lauren and Katie are known for their fierce looks and toned abs, their success goes beyond their beauty. While taking on modeling gigs, Lauren and Katie are working on their own projects.

Lauren’s interest lies in fashion — and she’s even designing her own clothing line. “I’m aiming to create pieces that reflect our personal style,” Lauren said.

Katie, impassioned by rhythm and song, is currently producing music and plans to showcase her creative genius to her fans very soon. “I’m eager to share what I’ve been working on, especially with everyone who’s been following us since day one,” Katie said.

As the internet moguls continue to immerse themselves in their work, fans of the Hamden twins will have to wait and see what exactly comes next for them.