Car Price Trends in 2025: CoPilot’s Car Price Index

As the fifth anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, inflation remains as relevant a topic for consumers now as it was in March 2020 — especially for car shoppers.

While inflation in many goods and services has started to return to normal levels, car prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels due to the lingering effects of supply issues and increased production prices. Buyers are entering a market where affordability is a challenge, and understanding market trends is more important than ever.

What Is CoPilot’s Car Price Index?

Car prices are constantly shifting, and it can be difficult for most consumers to tell whether they’re getting a fair deal. That’s where CoPilot’s Car Price Index comes in. This powerful tool tracks inflation-adjusted car prices over time, helping shoppers understand long-term trends rather than just month-to-month fluctuations.

Unlike traditional pricing guides focusing on individual listings, CoPilot’s Car Price Index analyzes real-time market data from millions of car listings nationwide. It breaks down historical and current price trends by vehicle make type, brand, and segment, giving buyers a clear, data-backed picture of whether a car is overpriced, fairly valued, or a great deal.

One of the biggest advantages of CoPilot’s Car Price Index is its focus on long-term value. Since most consumers shop for a car every five years, the Index helps them see how inflation and other factors have influenced prices since their last purchase. This allows buyers to make smarter, more strategic decisions when upgrading their vehicles.

By offering unbiased, up-to-date insights, CoPilot ensures that shoppers have the information they need to make purchases in today’s car market with confidence. Whether you’re looking for a new or used car, the Car Price Index helps determine the best time to buy and which brands offer the most value in 2025.

Key Takeaways From the Latest Car Price Index Report

The 2025 CoPilot Car Price Index Report reveals major trends shaping this year’s car market. After years of market volatility, supply chain disruptions, and inflation concerns, prices are finally stabilizing in some segments, but not all. This section covers some of the biggest takeaways from this year’s report:

New Car Prices Are Leveling Off

After record-breaking highs in 2021 through 2023, new car prices have plateaued in 2025, with some brands even seeing slight declines. However, certain high-demand models continue to command premium pricing, especially in the luxury segment.

Used Cars May Rise in Price

During the pandemic, used car prices soared due to supply shortages. While they have leveled off in recent years, they are poised to increase again since fewer off-lease cars are being returned to dealerships, given a drop in the number of leased vehicles during the pandemic.

Some Brands Offer Better Value Than Others

According to CoPilot’s Index, Jeep, Volvo, and Honda stand out in 2025 as the best-value brands for consumers, offering competitive pricing, long-term reliability, and strong resale value.

The Best Value Brands in 2025

With car prices stabilizing in 2025, finding the right brand that offers the best balance of affordability, reliability, and long-term value is more important than ever. CoPilot’s Car Price Index has identified Jeep, Volvo, and Honda as the top brands delivering the most value to consumers this year.

Jeep: Rugged, Reliable, and Retains Value

Jeep has long been a favorite among adventure-seekers, but in 2025, it’s also a top pick for value-conscious buyers. Because Jeeps have the highest replacement cost ratio of all domestic brands at 60 cents on the dollar to the cost of a comparable new car, new Jeep models continue to be smart investments as opposed to their used counterparts.

The brand has also expanded its hybrid and electric lineup, offering fuel-efficient alternatives without sacrificing off-road capability. Jeep stands out as a smart choice for buyers looking for a vehicle that holds its value and delivers long-term durability.

Volvo: Safety, Luxury, and Long-Term Savings

Volvo is proving that luxury doesn’t have to come at a high cost. Known for its industry-leading safety features and longevity, Volvo vehicles often outlast competitors, making them a great long-term investment.

As the second-least inflated vehicle brand, up just 17 percent since March 2020, Volvo retains its value for consumers in the modern car-buying landscape. Models like the XC60 and S60 continue to provide a high-end driving experience without the premium price tag, making Volvo a top-value brand for 2025.

Honda: A Foreign Brand Worth Considering

While Jeep has the highest replacement cost domestically, Honda is its foreign counterpart, with a replacement cost ratio of 66 cents on the dollar.

That means among all foreign-brand cars, Hondas have the smallest price difference between their new and used models. Plus, they’ve seen the smallest increase in their new car prices post-pandemic, rising only 20 percent between 2020 and 2024.

Why These Brands Matter in 2025

With shifting market conditions, choosing the right brand can save buyers thousands over the lifetime of their vehicle. Jeep, Volvo, and Hondas offer the best mix of affordability, resale value, and cost-effective ownership, making them the top choices for smart car buyers in 2025.

How To Use CoPilot’s Car Price Index To Get the Best Deal

CoPilot’s Car Price Index is a powerful tool for helping consumers feel more confident about purchasing new or used vehicles. By analyzing real-time market data and inflation-adjusted pricing trends, it allows buyers to make informed decisions about when and where to purchase a vehicle.

To get the best deal, start by researching historical price trends for the car you’re considering. The Index helps identify whether prices are above or below market value to help prevent you from overpaying.

Shoppers can also use the Index to compare brands and models to find the best long-term value. Whether you’re looking for a new or used car, leveraging this data can help you save thousands. By staying informed and strategic, you can confidently secure the best possible deal on your next vehicle.

What To Expect for the Rest of 2025

As the year progresses, the car market is expected to see continued price stabilization, though major declines are unlikely. Economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, tariffs, and consumer demand will play key roles in shaping the market for new and used vehicles.

Depreciation rates for used vehicles are likely to stabilize as well, but the market will remain competitive for sought-after models. Fuel-efficient cars, hybrids, and reliable brands will continue to command higher prices, while less popular segments may experience steeper declines. The increasing availability of certified pre-owned programs may also encourage buyers to consider slightly older models with extended warranties.

While 2025 won’t bring a dramatic market reset, buyers who stay informed and time their purchases strategically can still find great deals. Monitoring market trends and leveraging resources like CoPilot’s Car Price Index will be key to making smart buying decisions.

Your Guide to 2025 Car Prices: Make Your Move!

The car market in 2025 presents challenges and opportunities for buyers. While prices for new and used cars remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, there’s room for savvy shoppers to make smart investments.

Understanding brand trends, vehicle segments, and the forces driving pricing can help you secure the best deals on your next car. Whether you’re looking for a luxury vehicle, a durable truck, or a fuel-efficient SUV, knowing what holds value in this new normal and when to buy is key.

As the year moves further into 2025, it’s clear that keeping track of price shifts and knowing which brands and models retain value can make a significant difference in your purchase decision. Use tools like CoPilot’s Car Price Index to stay ahead of the market and time your purchase for maximum savings.