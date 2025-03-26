Could Litia Garr Be the Next Bachelorette? Update After Grant Ellis Breakup

Image Credit: Disney

Season 29 of The Bachelor has come to a close, and Grant Ellis was faced with the tough decision of choosing between two contestants: Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa.

In the teaser for the finale episode, Grant was seen holding a ring box and saying, “Now, I feel confused. I love two women. It’s an impossible decision. It’s impossible. It’s not normal that you go into an engagement and you’re still trying to figure out who your person is… This is insane.”

But in the end, Grant made the difficult choice to end things with Litia and propose to Juliana.

While Litia may not have received the final rose, she could still find love again as the next Bachelorette. Find out more below.

Who Is Litia Garr?

Litia, a 31-year-old venture capitalist, was born in Hawaii but raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in the Mormon faith, which she describes as a “guiding light” in her life.

In Episode 3, Litia shared details about her parents with Grant, saying, “My mom is from Idaho. She’s white and my dad is from Fiji. They fell in love and they got married and they had me.” Tragically, her father passed away in a car accident just three months after she was born. Later, her mother remarried.

“Even though he’s gone, I still feel his love,” Litia reflected in the introduction video that aired during the premiere.

In the same video, Litia expressed her love for having a big family and her desire to have one of her own in the future. Litia’s bio from ABC described her as a “vibrant, empathetic, and confident woman with a lot of love to give” who is “ready for a man to put her first.” The bio further stated that she’s looking for someone who is “honest, vulnerable, and family-oriented,” highlighting the qualities she values most in a partner.

Why Did Litia Garr and Grant Ellis Break Up?

Grant decided to end his relationship with Litia, explaining that he wasn’t “her person” and wanted to pursue his connection with Juliana, ultimately leading to his proposal to her. He told Litia that his “emotional connection is stronger somewhere else,” referring to Juliana. Grant had previously shared with his dad that Litia’s timeline of wanting to get married and have kids within two years didn’t align with where he was in life. He expressed that he preferred to spend more time traveling and experiencing life together as a couple before committing to family life.

Is Litia Garr the Next Bachelorette?

Typically, an eliminated contestant from The Bachelor is considered a potential lead for the next season of The Bachelorette. However, there have been no indications that Litia could be the next Bachelorette. In fact, it seems that The Bachelorette may not air a season in 2025 at all. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reality dating series will skip Season 22 following Grant’s season.

Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer reassured fans that the show is not canceled. “The good news is I know it’s not going away,” he said in a February 2025 episode of the Playing the Field podcast. “I know it’s definitely coming back. Without being able to get into too much of the creative decisions on it, I know that when it does [return], I just think it’s going to be absolutely tremendous.”

Will There Be a ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

After taking a pause last year for The Golden Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise will return in 2025 for season 10. The exact premiere date has yet to be released.

During the After the Final Rose segment of the finale, Jesse asked Zoe McGrady, one of Grant’s final four, to be part of Bachelor in Paradise, and she eagerly accepted.

The upcoming season will also feature the first Golden contestants, Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston. Additionally, Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton from Jenn Tran‘s season 21 of The Bachelorette will be joining the cast.