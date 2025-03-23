Walt Disney World Epcot Fire: What Happened at the Orlando Park?

Image Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Walt Disney World may be the Happiest Place on Earth, but that doesn’t mean every day is perfect. On Saturday, March 22, EPCOT guests noticed a startling plume of smoke billowing across the sky above the France Pavilion. A fire appeared to have originated from backstage, which is off limits to guests and only accessible to cast members. So, what exactly happened at EPCOT?

Below, we’ve gathered all the details about the situation so far.

Did Disney World’s EPCOT Catch on Fire?

EPCOT did not experience a widespread fire. However, a small flame was spotted somewhere above the France Pavilion, which is where the 4D ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is located.

According to Fox Business, a WDW official confirmed that the fire took place at EPCOT’s World Showcase, and no injuries were reported at the park.

A fire at EPCOT was seen from The BoardWalk, we currently do not have any further details. pic.twitter.com/ok9WE61CyD — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 22, 2025

Additionally, the park official told the outlet that the fire broke out from a walk-in cooler backstage of the France Pavilion. No structures were burned from the blaze.

Social media videos captured by guests revealed the smoke plumes billowing in the sky, and some clips even zoomed in on the flames backstage.

Fire at Disney Epcot pic.twitter.com/PRhRSiaVHD — Ryan (@ryanwmsn) March 22, 2025

Is the EPCOT Fire Out?

Yes, the park official told Fox Business that the fire was extinguished at about 7:20 p.m. local time on March 22.

Did Disney World Close EPCOT During the Fire?

EPCOT did not shut down as a result of the fire. However, guests on the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure were evacuated. The France Pavilion reopened for attendees before the park closed at 9 p.m. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure did not reopen, though, per Fox Business.

The fire occurred during a crucial period for Disney World. Mid-March typically sees an influx of spring break guests, and EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival kicked off on March 5 of this year. The festival is set to end on June 2.

Moreover, all Disney parks have strict rules when it comes to safety, specifically with smoking and firearms. According to Disney World’s website, smoking marijuana is prohibited on all parks and resort grounds.

“The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas,” WDW notes. The website adds that anyone who smokes inside guest rooms or on balconies or patios at Disney Resort hotels will be given a room-recovery fee ranging from $250 to $500.