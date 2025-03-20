Is Today the First Day of Spring? The 2025 Equinox

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

The sun is shining, and the flowers are blooming—signs that a new season has arrived. The world experiences multiple seasons—Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter—at different times throughout the year. But as winter comes to an end in some parts of the world, when does Spring officially begin?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, Spring is “The season of the year between winter and summer, lasting from March to Junenorth of the equator, and from September to December south of the equator, when the weather becomes warmer, leaves and plants start to grow again and flowers appear.” While the shift in seasons may vary depending on location, the official start date of Spring remains the same each year.

As some parts of the world welcome Spring once again, learn more about its official start date, significance, and what comes next below.

When Is the First Day of Spring?

Spring officially begins on March 20 each year at approximately 5:01 AM EST, according to NASA.

Is Today the First Day of Spring?

Yes, today officially marks the first day of Spring in 2025.

How Long Does Winter Last?

Winter typically lasts about three months, spanning from December through February in the Northern Hemisphere, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it occurs from June through August. According to the National Weather Service, “Seasons are caused by the fact that the Earth is tilted on its axis by 23.5°. The tilt’s orientation with respect to space does not change during the year; thus, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun in June and away from the sun in December.”