A Decade of Power, Partnership, and Purpose: The Glassmans’ Inspiring Journey

A decade back, Charisma Glassman and Dr. Brian Scott Glassman united their cultural backgrounds and joint aspirations with a shared vision for what lay ahead. Their remarkable journey spans an entire decade since they first came together. Charisma is a former socialite and now a global executive from New Delhi married to Brian, an innovator and technologist from Florida.

The Glassmans organized an exclusive anniversary celebration at the newly reopened Armani/Ristorante on Madison Avenue in New York City to mark their milestone. The sophisticated celebration assembled industry leaders alongside professional associates and friends from finance sectors, fashion fields, and technology domains. One of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses’ iconic luxury surrounded the event which showcased their sophisticated taste along with global influence and dedication to industry advancement.

Charisma possesses a natural understanding of both the upper echelon of society and the business sphere. Her global upbringing in a family dedicated to advertising and industry exposed her to the fast-paced business world early in life. Her early exposure to business fundamentals in branding, strategy, and global markets later became the key elements of her successful professional career. A well-known socialite evolved into a strong executive who now directs global strategy development for Fortune 500 brands across fashion, luxury items and consumer products.

Charisma leads innovation and organizational transformation as the Portfolio Head for Consumer Products, Luxury and Retail at a global consulting firm while partnering with top executives at America’s biggest corporations. Her expert skill in blending retail operations with technology and business strategy positions her as a leading authority in the luxury industry. She has earned degrees from both Harvard Business School and New York University and continues her education with an EMBA program at Columbia Business School. As a sought-after speaker and business authority, Charisma is regularly featured in media outlets like Fast Company.

Brian has gained recognition in technology and AI-driven innovation through his Ph.D. in Innovation Management from Purdue University. His extensive 25-year product development career across sectors such as software, automotive and energy now positions him as Chief Product Officer at an AI startup where he pioneers generative AI innovations and transforms technology use in everyday life.

Charisma and Brian operate as business leaders who extend their impact through passionate philanthropy. Charisma serves on the Tri-State Board of the American India Foundation and leads social initiatives and leadership development efforts with a focus on education and economic inclusion. As a member of the Executive Committees for the New York Harvard Business School Club she leads efforts to develop mentorship and leadership programs for future leaders.

The Glassmans continue to prioritize innovation and social impact along with philanthropic efforts as they look to the future. By combining their knowledge of technology, business, and AI they aim to inspire and support others and create a lasting legacy beyond their career achievements.

The 10th anniversary celebration transcended glamour to become a mirror of their visionary leadership and global cultural impact. The narrative of their lives demonstrates that true success goes beyond power and prestige as it involves creating meaningful change while inspiring others to leave behind a lasting legacy.