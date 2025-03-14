Exactly What Lingerie to Pick for a Couple’s Trip

Image Credit: Unsplash

Packing for a romantic getaway with your partner is exciting as the anticipation for your trip together builds. It’s also an opportunity to put together the perfect intimate wardrobe with different lingerie. But there are so many different styles and fabrics to choose from, though, when it comes to lingerie, which makes it hard to figure out what’s right for you.

On the one hand, you may want the element of seduction to shine through in the lingerie you choose, but on the other, comfort is important too. Striking a balance between the two is so important when choosing lingerie. Your choice of destination also plays a role in your decision; you may be headed to a tropical resort or on a winter retreat. With all these factors, and more like fabric and colors, to consider, it can be overwhelming. Here are some essential lingerie and accessories to get you started before doing a deep dive into how your holiday lingerie can get you from A to B.

Ready to make your next couples trip spicier? Here are some tips for you to create unforgettable moments.

Consider the Destination and Climate

The lingerie you pack should match the vibe of your couple’s getaway. If you’re heading somewhere tropical, think breathable fabrics like lace, satin, or silk to keep you cool while still providing a touch of elegance during intimate moments. Sheer babydolls or sultry slip dresses are perfect for this. Hitting the beach or planning to laze by the pool? Don’t forget a stylish swimsuit and quick-dry lingerie. On the other hand, if you’re traveling to a chillier destination, choose something cosier without sacrificing appeal, like a long lace robe or a velvet babydoll.

Balancing Comfort and Seduction for Different Occasions

Great lingerie is all about balancing looking sexy and feeling amazing. Yes, appearance matters, but if what you’re wearing isn’t comfortable, you’ll be distracted adjusting straps or moving fabric around to truly enjoy the moment. The right fit also makes all the difference. Harness bras, adjustable bralettes, skim chemises, and stretchy bodysuits shape the body while being comfortable. The goal is to find lingerie that enhances your figure, feels luxurious, and lets you move comfortably, especially if you plan on wearing it for hours.

The undergarments you choose to pack will also depend on different occasions, so it’s a good idea to pack a few different options. A silk pajama set or a light kimono is the epitome of an ultra-relaxed holiday. A sheer bodysuit or embroidered bra with delicate panties are perfect when it is time for romance. But when it comes to an active holiday where you need more practical intimate wear, a cotton bra or bralette could be the way to go. Pack a variety of styles so you’re covered for different situations and feel confidently prepared.

Matching Lingerie

When it comes to holidays, lingerie isn’t just for the bedroom. It also adds to what you wear during the day. Think about packing pieces that will complement the outfits you plan to wear on your trip. A lace bralette peeking out from a loose blouse or tank top or a bodysuit doubled as a top when paired with jeans or a skirt can add intrigue.

If you’re planning to wear tight-fitting clothing or dresses, packing a seamless nude bra and pantie set will make sure no one can see any seams or visible lines. Each piece of lingerie you choose to pack and take on holiday with you should be functional day or night.

Color also plays a role. For example, red is often associated with passion, while black has a mysterious yet elegant air to it. White or cream-colored lingerie is fresh, which is ideal for a honeymoon or a special anniversary trip. You can also look for soft pastels like blush pink or lavender, which offer a playful touch, while deeper hues like burgundy or emerald green provide a sense of luxury.

Thinking about the mood you’re trying to set will also help influence the choice of different colors before packing your luggage. On the other hand, remember that it’s also fun to match the color of your lingerie with your destination, like baby blue for the beach or beige tones for mountain resorts.

Choosing the Right Lingerie for Your Body Type

Choosing flattering lingerie will give you the extra added pep you may need to feel great, which, in turn, will give you confidence—and it certainly pays off to pack pieces that show off your best attributes.

If you have an hourglass figure, high-waisted panties and balconette bras are your go-to. Babydolls and A-line chemises look fantastic on pear-shaped figures. If you are petite, choose pieces that have a few ruffles or a lace trim, as they add some definition. Those with fuller busts will feel more comfortable wearing a supportive bra with an underwire and wide shoulder straps.

No matter your body type, the fit of your lingerie is also important. When preparing for your trip, consider heading to the shops to try on different types of lingerie to help you find one that gives you an extra added dash of confidence.

Must-Have Lingerie Accessories

You can improve your look by incorporating different lingerie accessories. For example, a silky robe is perfect for lounging in a hotel room and looks very glamorous. Garters and thigh-high stockings are more seductive and ideal for special occasions. You may also want to bring a lacy mask for added seduction or a fun kimono for wearing over your lingerie. Body chains and chokers bring out a more savage side and easily transform your look from innocent to sexy. A simple lingerie set can be made unforgettable with the right accessories.