Preserving College Connections and Campus Memories Through FreezeCrowd

Image Credit: FreezeCrowd

FreezeCrowd is a social media platform that is geared toward current college students and past alumni. The launch of the new social media platform is a response to the interest in digital solutions by colleges and universities that are specifically designed for a higher education environment. FreezeCrowd positions itself as a resource for both individuals and universities to use to strengthen community ties and benefit both students and alumni.

FreezeCrowd’s mission is to provide a safe environment for college students to communicate with each other while documenting their academic lives. It is a combination of a digital scrapbook and a social media platform that is designed to adapt to the ways that students share information. FreezeCrowd’s user-friendly layout includes the ability to add comments, tag friends, and upload images easily. Users can use FreezeCrowd to document, organize, and share their educational experiences and accomplishments as they happen by capturing, tagging, and sharing photos and posts, preserving important campus memories.

FreezeCrowd may have similar features to other social media platforms, which makes it user-friendly, but it specifically focuses on the shared experiences of college community life. It also emphasizes activities such as campus events to build camaraderie among the student body. The features of the platform encourage students to connect with their peers, engage with the university, and feel as if they are an important part of the shared history of their school.

The secure, college-centric approach of FreezeCrowd also gives students the chance to strengthen their professional networks, an important aspect of college life and a valuable tool for a future career. Connections can be built and sustained through photo tagging, interactive groups, and community conversations.

By giving students the tools to document and organize their college experiences, Freezecrowd also acts as a time capsule. Alumni can easily revisit their college memories and the vital connections they made during their academic career. FreezeCrowd’s approach to alum engagement is an important aspect of the academic-specific platform and helps alumni once again be active in the institution they graduated from and rekindle ties with past associates.

Additionally, students and alumni can enter into mentorships that are beneficial for both parties. Through these connections, alumni can share insights, offer career advice, and participate in events to support university community building and professional networking alongside personal reflection.

The FreezeCrowd platform is the result of a growing trend of colleges and universities using technology to support students and alumni and encourage the academic community to engage with each other across the generational divide.