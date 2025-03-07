Dr. Saba Talks Timing Surgery for the Perfect Summer Body

Image Credit: Motakef Plastic Surgery + Med Spa

On dark winter days, it’s easy to start counting down the months until summer. When that makes you feel impatient, you can do more than just daydream. If you want this to be the year you hit the beach with a perfect body, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Saba says now is the time to start planning.

At his Anaheim-based practice, Motakef Plastic Surgery + Med Spa, Dr. Saba sees patients commonly request three procedures before bikini season: the Brazilian butt lift (BBL), high-definition liposuction, and the mommy makeover.

During a BBL, Dr. Saba removes fat from one area of the body and injects it into the buttocks. High-definition liposuction targets select areas of fat to create a more contoured appearance, and a mommy makeover is a combination of procedures designed to rejuvenate a post-pregnancy physique.

Warm weather might be months away, but now is the time to plan for surgeries like these. “For optimal results by summer, it’s best to schedule body contouring procedures well in advance,” says Dr. Saba.

Just how far in advance you should schedule depends on the procedure. “Ideally, a BBL should be three to six months before summer,” he explains. “The initial swelling typically subsides by the three-month mark, but full results can take six to twelve months as transferred fat cells stabilize and swelling fully resolves.”

For high-definition liposuction, the timeline is similar. “This procedure should be at least three to four months before summer,” Dr. Saba explains. “Most swelling decreases significantly by eight to twelve weeks, but contour improvements continue over three to six months as the skin retracts and final definition becomes visible.”

Because mommy makeovers involve multiple procedures, patients should ideally schedule three to six months in advance.

However, getting your ideal summer body on time isn’t the only reason to schedule a procedure during winter. Wearing post-surgical compression garments is significantly more comfortable in cooler weather. And because the sun’s rays are weaker in winter, you can more easily protect your skin from sun damage and prevent scars from darkening.

Booking a procedure in winter also helps you avoid the springtime scheduling rush. “Many patients aim for procedures right before summer, leading to high demand in late spring,” Dr. Saba says. “Scheduling earlier in the year ensures availability and more time for recovery.”

What about patients who schedule a little too close to summer or who are just impatient to see results? Dr. Saba has a few tips for speeding the healing process along. Wearing compression garments and getting regular lymphatic massages can be helpful, as can eating a healthy diet and avoiding alcohol and smoking.

“After a BBL, use a BBL pillow to avoid pressure on the grafted fat,” Dr. Saba says. “Too much pressure can compromise fat survival.” He also notes that after liposuction, regular light walks can boost circulation and prevent blood clots.

Dr. Saba suggests that patients considering summer-body surgery book a consultation. However, that doesn’t mean rushing into a procedure is a good idea. He takes the time to get to know each patient and help them discover which solutions best fit their needs — and no two procedures are alike.

“I’m not the guy that shows up in the morning and says, ‘Okay, I have four BBLs on the schedule,’” he says. “I plan my cases like an architect plans buildings. I’m always thinking about how I can be better for our patients.”