Five Celebs Who Surprisingly Still Use Facebook

Is Facebook dead? That’s increasingly becoming the conventional wisdom and the basis of the jokey belief that only your parents and grandparents use the site anymore. It’s an understandable viewpoint, considering how many newer social media platforms have hit the market since Facebook was first released well over a decade ago. TikTok and Meta’s own Instagram seem to be favored by Gen Z, while Twitter and its competitors, Threads, and BlueSky, have become the home of political and social discourse.

What place is left for good old Facebook with this much competition and as it seems to be increasingly swamped with ads?

Perhaps one of the biggest indications of Facebook’s relative health comes from the extent it is still used by big-name celebrities. Surprisingly enough, many of the glitterati not only still use Facebook, but actively engage with the platform regularly, racking up millions of followers as a result. This is obviously helped by having it tightly linked with what is still the favorite social media site for celebs: Instagram.

Here are just five of the most active celebs posting updates on their pages in 2025.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

With a mind-boggling 171 million followers, superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo currently boasts the most Facebook followers in the world. Posts are added to his page at least a few times a week, covering topics from his upcoming matches to supportive words to teammates and even sweet Valentine’s messages to his partner – awww. Whether these posts are by Ronaldo himself or his PR team, it does show that for some of the most A-list celebrities, keeping an active presence on Facebook is as important as ever.

2. Shakira

Coming in second but quite a bit behind Ronaldo with an enviable 123 million Facebook followers, Shakira is still an incredibly active Facebook user as she uses her account to engage with her fans, share backstage photos, and keep her audience in the loop with album news and information about forthcoming concerts. Shakira may not be the newest pop icon on the planet, but she is still a serious A-lister, and there’s clearly something in Facebook’s particular strengths that makes her want to engage so heavily with it.

3. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel’s name on this list may come as a surprise, but the actor is pretty active on Facebook. His followers love his motivational words of wisdom, throwback snaps of family and friends, and upcoming movie releases. With filming completed last year, the soon-to-be-released Riddick: Furya is expected to generate considerable buzz and interest in 2025. Vin Diesel’s page is a more personal and less polished affair than many other celeb offerings, but considering how Facebook is uniquely situated with being the only platform that allows for long personal screeds without any word limits, this has no doubt helped him amass over 105 million followers.

4. Eminem

Eminem may be a millennial, and his audience may mostly come from that same generation, but that doesn’t change how much he still uses his Facebook page to post photos from gigs, thank fans for their support, and offer information on tracks, videos, shows, and merchandise about to drop. There’s a real community spirit about his social media account, with hundreds and hundreds of followers commenting on and sharing posts and generally getting in on the conversation. This is yet more proof that when it comes to providing an open space for fan discussions, only Discord threatens Facebook’s supremacy in this area.

5. Rihanna

You simply don’t get any bigger than Rihanna, as she has maintained her massive popularity over at least the last fifteen years. Many of her celeb contemporaries may be jumping the Facebook ship, but Rihanna clearly knows something that they don’t, as her love affair with the social media platform continues unabated. It’s no surprise, really, as her page – with its 104 million followers – is the perfect forum for her to publicize not just her music but her other brands, such as Fenty Hair and Savage X Fenty. No surprise there, though, as Facebook’s ability to handle multiple brands and personal pages is second to none. Rihanna also posts lots of sweet stuff, including cute messages to her other half and videos featuring her baby son.

The Future of Facebook

Facebook may not be the newest or glitziest social media platform in the world anymore, but it clearly offers numerous advantages over other platforms that keep it very much in the conversation. It tends to be less political and more user-friendly than something like Twitter or BlueSky. It’s multi-functional in that you can post lengthy blog posts, videos, and photos all under one roof, even offering greater integration with games than any platform other than Discord. And that’s without getting into Marketplace, a solid competitor against even e-commerce giants like eBay. It’s simply the most well-rounded of all social media, which makes it especially brilliant for discussion groups.

The very fact that megastars like those above are still actively using the platform to engage with their legions of fans should tell you all you need to know. Even with Mark Zuckberg’s content policy changes, it’s likely that Facebook’s future will remain secure until another platform comes close to capturing the sheer breadth of functions on offer.