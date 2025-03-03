5 Steps to Make Package Tracking Easier

Image Credit: Unsplash

E-commerce and online shopping have made getting the goods you need easier and more convenient, but shopping from your phone or computer does create a few challenges that you don’t run into at a physical store–and not only the delayed gratification of awaiting your package. You may have to contend with items arriving damaged or late–or never arriving at all.

What makes all of this more frustrating is being left in the dark – which can easily be the case if the seller doesn’t provide complete tracking information. That is why sellers and buyers are increasingly relying on online order tracking services such as Shein Tracking to make each step in a parcel’s journey to your home or place of business transparent and visible. Packages may become lost en route, may be delivered to the wrong location, or may even get stolen (although this happens more frequently with mailed checks than with shipped items; mail thieves and “porch pirates” are more common than most people suspect).

Here are five steps to make tracking your package easy and to take the fullest advantage of online parcel trackers.

1. Identify Your Tracking Number and Your Carrier

After shopping online, check the confirmation email from the seller, which typically includes a mailing receipt. Large retailers such as Amazon may send a second email to you following the purchase, once the item has shipped; that shipment confirmation is the email you would want to check. Many retailers now include the shipment tracking number in the purchase or shipment confirmation email. This is becoming the norm but as it isn’t a universal practice, if you can’t locate the tracking code, you might want to contact the seller.

Besides the tracking number, you need the name of the carrier or courier. A carrier is a company that transports large bulk shipments, and a courier is a company or single employee who transports small commercial packages. The tracking code from your confirmation email is tied to a specific carrier or courier. If the carrier or courier is named in the email, you can visit their website directly. If the carrier or courier isn’t explicitly designated, sometimes you can Google your tracking number; if it is with a major carrier, Google may recognize the tracking code’s format and suggest your carrier.

Most carrier and courier websites include a field where you can enter the tracking number and look up your shipment, allowing you to monitor the daily progress of your package while it is en route.

2. Check the Delivery Date

The other thing you can find when you first enter the tracking number on a carrier or courier website is an anticipated date of delivery. This is also a good time to check that the courier has your correct shipping address. An outdated shipping address or an address that contains a typo could end up routing your package elsewhere. If the delivery isn’t completed, the carrier or courier will probably log an “attempted delivery” in your package’s tracking record. If the delivery is completed but you don’t see your package, check the tracking website to see if the courier added any details. Often, they will have added details about where the package was left – such as on the porch, in the resident’s mailbox, or at the local post office.

3. Safeguard Your Tracking Number

Gone are the days when it was widely customary to keep one’s receipts, but keeping your receipts somewhere safe that you will remember can have several benefits – not just helping you balance your checkbook, but also making sure you have ready access to your tracking number. If you print out your tracking number, however, be careful where you leave it and be careful not to share it with others. Tracking codes can include sensitive personal data that a hacker can use to steal private information.

4. Consider Push Notifications for Your Package

If your package is especially important to you or especially valuable or sensitive, consider setting up push notifications with the carrier or courier. Their website should include instructions for how to set up tracking notifications so that you can receive email or text updates about your package. Make sure the email address or phone number you enter is accurate – a simple typo can lead to a frustrating silence from your carrier.

5. Simplify the Process with a Mobile App

Some carriers offer mobile apps that allow you to check your package easily from your phone whenever you want, without waiting for updates to be pushed to your phone or email. Additionally, some online order trackers like Shein Tracking allow you to enter multiple tracking numbers from multiple couriers. This could allow you to track all your packages at once, from one screen. That can be a boon during a busy shipping season–for example, when you are ordering office or school supplies from multiple companies, or during a holiday season when you are expecting multiple gifts while watching for shipment and delivery delays.

Say Goodbye to Complicated Tracking

Tracking packages doesn’t need to be complicated or stressful. Use these tips to simplify the process and to keep information about your package’s journey ready at your fingertips.