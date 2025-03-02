Microsoft Outlook Outage: Why It Went Down

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Microsoft Outlook users experienced an outage on March 2, 2025. Many noticed the popular email application was down in the afternoon, with over 32,000 reports of outages or other issues submitted by 4 p.m. ET.

This isn’t the first widespread outage Microsoft has faced, as there have been intermittent issues with Outlook in recent weeks, along with similar incidents toward the end of 2024.

Get all the updates on Outlook’s issues today, below.

Why Is Outlook Down Today?

Microsoft confirmed on X that it had identified a potential cause of the issues after Downdetector, an online service tracking tech outages, began receiving reports of problems with Microsoft Outlook in the afternoon.

Microsoft 365, which manages services like Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint, posted an update on X at 5:01 p.m. ET, stating that it had “identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate the issue.”

“Following our reversion of the problematic code change, we’ve monitored service telemetry and worked with previously impacted users to confirm that service is restored,” the Microsoft 365 Status account said on X just after 7 p.m. ET.

What Happened With Microsoft 365 in September 2024?

On September 12, 2024, Excel, Teams, Outlook, and Word users all went down for more than 20,000 users, who complained about the outage at around 8 a.m. ET, per Downdetector. The issue came two months after the infamous CrowdStrike situation, which resulted from a faulty software update.

“We’re investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” the company wrote via X (previously known as Twitter). “Please look for MO888473 in the admin center for more details and further updates.”

Microsoft took to X throughout the morning to provide updates to all users. In one tweet, the company explained why the outage had taken place.

“We’ve confirmed that a change within a third-party ISP’s managed-environment resulted in impact,” one update read via X. “The ISP has reverted the change and we’re now seeing signs of recovery.”

Did Microsoft Outlook Shut Down in September?

According to USA Today, Microsoft Outlook experienced the most outages. The publication noted that 75 percent of the outage reports were about the Outlook email app, while 17 percent of the reports involved server connections.

Was Microsoft Restored in September?

Later that day, Microsoft updated its users that they “experienced a brief disruption connecting to some Microsoft services on our network” and that “the issue has been resolved and connections are operating normally.”

“We’ve monitored our systems and confirmed that impact has been remediated,” the company tweeted in a separate post at about 11 a.m. ET.

Amid the chaotic outage, Microsoft also experienced a setback in employment. According to Variety, the company was planning to lay off 3 percent of its global team, specifically its Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile video game staff.

On November 26, 2024, Outlook and Teams services were restored after more than 24 hours of technical delays.