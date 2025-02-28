Trump & Zelensky Meeting: What Happened in the Oval Office?

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a startling shift between U.S.-Ukraine relations, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance got into a heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, February 28, 2025. During several points in the meeting, Trump, 78, and Zelensky, 47, sparred over the United States’ aid for Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement shared to Trump’s Truth Social account, the American president said, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Why Did Zelensky Visit Trump?

Zelensky visited the White House to discuss and potentially sign an agreement with Trump over sharing Ukraine’s mineral wealth in exchange for U.S. aid, according to BBC. Per the outlet, Trump previously said, “We’ve been able to make a deal where we’re going to get our money back, and we’re going to get a lot of money in the future. Most importantly by far, we’re going to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine to stop killing people.”

What Happened During Trump & Zelensky’s Meeting?

After Zelensky sat down with Trump and Vance, the two presidents eventually got into a heated back-and-forth over Zelensky’s gratitude for America’s aid.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump told Zelensky, as seen in videos shared by multiple outlets directly from the Oval Office.

Trump also accused Zelensky of harboring tension toward Putin, 72. “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin,” the Republican said. “That’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate.”

During another moment, Trump claimed to Zelensky, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

Vance also spoke out multiple times during the meeting to criticize Zelensky, who left the White House without signing the mineral agreement with Trump.

Trump reportedly ordered for the Ukrainians to leave the White House.

What Did Vance Say to Zelensky During the Meeting?

Vance was the first to criticize Zelensky during the tense argument. At one point, the VP said, “Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

The VP also challenged Zelensky by asking him if he ever thanked the U.S.