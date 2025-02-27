What Happened to Gene Hackman & His Wife Betsy? Their Deaths

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were both found dead with their dog at their New Mexico home on February 26, 2025. The late movie star and the pianist had been married since 1991. As authorities investigate what happened to Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, locals in their community are concerned. The sheriff did not confirm their cause of death nor the circumstances surrounding the case, but police noted that no foul play was suspected.

Below, we’re breaking down what we know so far about Hackman and his wife’s deaths.

Gene Hackman’s Movies & TV Shows

Hackman was known for a variety of film and television roles, but among his most popular were The French Connection, Unforgiven, Bonnie & Clyde, I Never Sang for My Father, Superman, Superman II and Mississippi Burning.

Among Hackman’s other popular roles were in The Poseidon Adventure, The Conversation, Loose Cannons, The Quick and the Dead, The Birdcage, Enemy of the State, Behind Enemy Lines, Runaway Jury and Welcome to Mooseport.

After wrapping Welcome to Mooseport, Hackman retired from acting and ventured into writing. The Academy Award winner published several books, including Wake of the Perdido Star, Justice for None, Escape From Andersonville and Pursuit.

What Happened to Gene Hackman & His Wife Betsy?

Authorities have not released an official cause of death for Hackman and his wife, but their dog was also discovered deceased in their home. Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza released a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican, via The Guardian, which read, “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday.

The Guardian reported that deputies arrived at Hackman’s home in the Santa Fe Summit gated community known as Old Sunset Trail. However, it’s unclear if cops came to the house to investigate a death report or if they were performing a welfare check.

In Mendoza’s initial report, police discovered an elderly man and his wife in her 60s dead. He told the public in a statement, “I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone. We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

The sheriff added, ‘All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”

Gene Hackman’s Cause of Death

Since the sheriff stated that they were “in the middle” of the death investigation, it is still unclear how Hackman and his wife died.

After news of Hackman’s death broke, social media users speculated about possible carbon monoxide poisoning. However, police have not confirmed whether or not they are looking into this theory.