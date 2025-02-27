Virtual sports betting 101: Why are people hooked?

Image Credit: Virtual Sports

Virtual sports betting has taken the fans’ world by storm with its fast action and novel experiences. Unlike real sports, virtual events are simulated and available all day. With great graphics and many betting options, virtual sports attract both seasoned gamblers and newbies. Explore why you should join the virtual sports craze here:

What are virtual sports?

Virtual sports are computer-made versions of real sports like soccer, basketball, and horse racing. They use random number generators (RNGs) to keep results fair and hard to predict.

Unlike real sports, these games run all day, letting you bet anytime. Advanced graphics and AI make virtual sports look real, but the results have nothing to do with real games.

Virtual, traditional, and esports: A brief comparison

Virtual sports, traditional sports, and esports all involve competition but are not the same. Traditional sports have real athletes who use physical skills, while esports have pro gamers who play video games. Virtual sports, on the other hand, are computer-made games that use (RNGs) to select winners.

Here’s a quick look at the differences:

Feature Virtual sports Traditional sports Esports Players AI-generated teams Real athletes Human gamers Outcome control RNG-based and random Skill and strategy Skill and strategy Availability 24/7 Scheduled events Online tournaments Betting type Instant and fixed odds Live and pre-match Live and pre-match Realism High-quality graphics Real-world action Digital gameplay Dependency Independent of reality Weather and injuries Meta and patches

Why bet on virtual sports?

Virtual sports are a new and fun way to bet, different from regular sports betting. Better graphics and technology make them more exciting.

Here are some good reasons to try virtual sports betting:

Instant action

In regular sports, you might wait days or weeks for a game. However, with virtual sports, events happen every few minutes. You can bet and see results fast, making it more exciting. Whether you want a quick bet or a longer session, virtual sports give instant fun.

Predictable payouts and consistent odds

Since computer programs and RNGs decide the results, the odds stay the same and clear. This makes it easier to plan bets using stats instead of purely guessing from external disturbances. This way, bettors can use strategies and handle their money better.

Variety of sports options

Virtual sports cover many types of events, from football to racing. This means there’s something for every sports fan. Virtual sports also offer special events that you might not find in regular sports betting, like parkour challenges. This gives you a chance to try new betting options and mix up your bets.

Fewer external factors

Real-world games can be affected by weather, injuries, or other surprises, leading to unexpected results. Virtual sports are not affected by these factors. Bettors can focus only on the game and stats. This makes the betting experience more stable and lowers the risk of surprise losses.

Faster pace

Virtual sports are much faster than regular sports, so you can place many bets in a short time. This fast pace keeps the thrill high and gives more chances to bet. Whether you’re experienced or new, virtual sports can give you a thrilling experience that makes you want to play more.

Top virtual sports to bet on

As virtual sports become more popular, more people are enjoying the excitement and ease they bring. They offer a fun way to bet, letting you play with your favourite sports in a made-up world.

Here are some top virtual sports to bet on:

eFootball

eFootball is now one of the most popular virtual sports. It simulates real football games with good graphics and realistic play. There are also matches all day long. The results come from algorithms that use team stats, player performance, and past data. Like football, you can bet on who wins or how players do.

Virtual horse racing

Virtual horse racing is a key part of virtual sports betting. Unlike real horse racing, virtual races use computer graphics and animations. You can choose from different tracks and horses, each with their own traits and stats.

The races are short, usually lasting only a few minutes. This lets bettors place many bets in a short time. With fun themes and special events, virtual horse racing gives fans an exciting option.

Virtual greyhound racing

Like virtual horse racing, virtual greyhound racing offers fun betting with fast races and animated dogs. The results are decided by computer programs that mimic how the dogs run. You can bet on the winner, the second dog, or even the full ranking of the dogs.

eBasketball

eBasketball is a popular part of virtual sports. They are based on team stats, strengths, and player performance. Bettors can bet on things like who wins, point spreads, and player stats.

Platforms like NBA 2K host leagues where pro players compete. This makes the game feel more real. Bettors can bet on markets like match results, point spreads, and player stats.

eSoccer

In eSoccer, the results are also based on team strengths, player forms, and past performance. You can also bet on specific events, like which team scores first or how many corners there will be. With many leagues and tournaments, eSoccer offers plenty of betting chances.

eTennis

One exciting thing about eTennis is you can bet on the number of aces served or how many games are played in a match. The fast action and regular matches make it a fun choice for tennis fans. You can also look at player stats and past results to help you plan your bets.

Virtual moto racing

Bettors can bet on race results, lap times, and how each rider performs. Each virtual race has different tracks, like Mugello and Laguna Seca. With the fast pace of virtual moto racing and lots of events, it’s a fun choice for motorsport fans.

Virtual car racing

This virtual sport lets fans enjoy their favourite races without the surprises of real-world conditions. Each race is designed with details like weather and track layouts that feel real.

Bettors can bet on who wins, lap times, or head-to-head matchups between drivers. There are special betting options for different racing series, such as pole position, winning manufacturer, and more.

How to bet on virtual sports?

Betting on virtual sports is getting more popular. You can place bets on made-up events that simulate real sports. This lets you enjoy the competition without the surprises of real-life factors.

Here’s a simple guide to start betting on virtual sports.

Sign up and deposit funds

First, choose a good online sportsbook that has different virtual sports options. Look for sites that accept Bitcoin (BTC), as it’s a safe and fast way to add funds to your account.

Sign up by providing your email and birthdate. Then, deposit money using crypto or another method you like. Don’t forget to check for any bonuses for new users.

Explore the virtual sports games

eFootball, virtual horse racing, and eBasketball are the most popular options that sportsbooks have. Take time to get familiar with their features. This will help you make better betting choices later.

Choose a betting market

Once you choose a virtual sport, select which outcome you want to bet on. Virtual sports have different betting markets, such as:

Match winner: Which team or player will win?

Which team or player will win? Total goals/points: How many goals or points will be scored?

How many goals or points will be scored? Head-to-head: Which of the two players or teams will do better?

Which of the two players or teams will do better? Place and show bets: Who will finish in the top positions?

Who will finish in the top positions? Exacta/trifecta: What is the exact order of finishers in races?

Some sites also offer special markets like the first team to score or the total corners in a soccer game. This gives you more options and chances for small wins.

Place your bet and enjoy the game

Enter the amount you want to bet and confirm your choice. Expect to get much faster feedback on your bet. If you use BTC, you can also withdraw your winnings faster and more seamlessly.

Take the fast track to betting success with virtual sports

Virtual sports are a fun and easy way to bet. They mix the thrill of competition with the ease of online betting. With many sports and bet options, you can quickly adjust your strategy. Enjoy fast action without the unknowns of real-world events today!