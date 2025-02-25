Why Are Joann Stores Closing? See Reason Behind the Shutdown

Image Credit: Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Jo-Ann Stores — stylized as JOANN — announced it will close down hundreds of its stores around the United States. The popular fabrics and crafts retailer released a statement on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, about the sudden closure, noting that it was a “very difficult decision to make” and acknowledging the “impact” that the shutter will have on employees in 49 states. So, why is Jo-Ann closing its locations after being in business for decades?

Below, find out what’s going on with Jo-Ann Stores and all the locations that are closing.

How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing?

Originally, Jo-Ann planned to close 500 out of its 800 fabric and craft stores, according to ABC News. However, days later, multiple reports revealed that the company was unable to find a buyer to save the brand and will now close all 800 stores.

Why Is Jo-Ann Closing Stores?

The retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Jo-Ann revealed in its statement to ABC News, pointing to its “efforts to maximize the value of the business.”

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,” a spokesperson for Jo-Ann Stores told the outlet. “A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time.”

This is the company’s second time filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in less than one year. Previously, Jo-Ann was privately owned by Leonard Green & Partners until it went public in 2021.

Is Jo-Ann Stores Going Out of Business?

No, Jo-Ann is not currently going out of business. Upon announcing the closure of 500 of its store locations, a spokesperson for Jo-Ann told ABC News that the shuttering is part of “right-sizing our store footprint” as “part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN.”

List of Jo-Ann Stores Closing 2025

A full list of Jo-Ann Stores closures can be found on USA Today‘s website. The only state not impacted by the change is Hawaii. According to the outlet, the states most affected by the Jo-Ann closures are California with 61 stores closing, Florida with 36, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania with 33, Illinois with 26 and New York with 24.