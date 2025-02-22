The Talk Show That’s Changing the Startup Conversation: Inside The Tom Style Show

Image Credit: Tom Style

With nearly 1 million subscribers and a fast-growing clips channel, Tom Style is giving founders and creators a place to share their journeys, struggles, and wins.

Tom Style did not set out to be a talk show host. But when you’re obsessed with ideas—big ones, small ones, the half-baked ones that could become something great—it’s only natural to want to talk about them. That urge to explore what makes startups tick, what fuels the hustle, and what people learn along the way became The Tom Style Show, now a popular resource for entrepreneurs, with nearly 1 million subscribers.

“Having founded startups myself, I am endlessly curious about how others do it,” Style says. “I wanted a place where founders and creators could share their struggles and their breakthroughs. The show celebrates the grind, not just the success stories.”

The Tom Style Show is a platform that shines a spotlight on newcomers in the startup world. From in-depth discussions with entrepreneurs to quick clips on the show’s clips channel, Style showcases the successes and failures of founders as they struggle to make their big ideas into big businesses.

A Stage for Startups

Launching a startup is notoriously difficult. Getting noticed? Even harder. Style wanted to help promote startups and share their stories.

“When I started the show, I realized there were so many founders with incredible ideas, but they didn’t have a way to share with others doing the same thing,” Style explains. “I wanted to change that. Whether you’re a bootstrapped entrepreneur or someone chasing VC funding, you deserve a voice.”

The show regularly features startup founders and creators recounting their struggles and triumphs. Every story is unique.

“We talk about the wins, sure. But more importantly, we talk about the failures—the real moments when founders almost gave up or pivoted completely,” Style says. “That’s where the real lessons are.”

For many guests, The Tom Style Show has been a launchpad, helping them connect with investors, co-founders, and potential customers. The conversations are unscripted and often delve into the rollercoaster of entrepreneurship.

“We go deep. I’ve had guests talk about mental health, imposter syndrome, the anxiety of running a company—it’s not just about funding rounds and valuations,” Style shares.

Quick Hits With Big Impact

While the main show offers deep dives, the Tom Style Clips Channel delivers quick hits of insight and inspiration. The clips channel has been growing incredibly fast, thanks to its shorter format that appeals to a broader audience.

“The clips channel took off because people want value fast,” Style explains. “Not everyone has an hour to sit through a full interview, but a three-minute clip about mental health in startups? That works.”

The clips cover a wide range of topics beyond just startups and tech. From mental health in high-pressure industries to discussions about fast fashion, artist ownership rights, and even time management hacks, the channel offers something for everyone.

“I think it’s important to show the full picture,” Style adds. “Entrepreneurship isn’t just about raising money or launching products. It’s about people—what they care about, what they struggle with, and what drives them.”

What It Takes: The Heart of the Show

The Tom Style Show is about answering one question: What does it take to succeed?

“I ask every guest some version of that question,” Style says. “Because there’s no single answer. Success looks different for everyone, and the path to get there is never a straight line.”

Through candid conversations, the show explores leadership skills, personal sacrifices, and the unique choices that shape an entrepreneur’s journey.

“Some founders talk about hustle and grit. Others talk about balance and mental health. I love highlighting the different paths,” he shares.

Building a Community, Not Just a Show

What started as a simple interview series has grown into an engaging community of entrepreneurs and curious minds.

“The most rewarding part has been seeing connections happen because of the show,” Style says. “Guests have found investors, co-founders, and even friends through this platform. What started as a way to share ideas has become so much more.”

For Tom Style, his show lets him share ideas and give startup creators the voice they deserve while exploring the bigger questions about success, creativity, and the human experience.

For more information, visit www.tomstyle.com.