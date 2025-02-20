What Time Is the USA vs Canada Hockey Game? When and How to Watch

Image Credit: World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

The USA and Canada will battle off for the championship of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Final on Thursday night.

Replacing the traditional NHL All-Star break, the 4 Nations Face-Off is a round-robin tournament featuring the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The United States secured a 3-1 win over Canada in the group stage last Saturday in Montreal. The winner of tonight’s final will take home the first-ever NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Trophy.

Ahead of the game, President Donald Trump announced plans to call the U.S. men’s national ice hockey team, while also proposing the idea of merging Canada with the United States.

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he posted to Truth Social.

While Team USA invited Trump to attend the game, he declined due to a prior engagement speaking to Republican governors in Washington. “But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” he added, making another reference to his proposal.

Find out more about the hockey game below.

What Time Is the USA vs Canada Hockey Game?

The 4 Nations Face-Off Championship hockey final between Team USA and Team Canada will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

What Channel Is the USA vs Canada Hockey Game On?

The 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey final between teams USA vs Canada will air live on the ESPN Channel.

Where to Watch the USA vs Canada Hockey Game

To stream the game, you can head to ESPN+ or use any live TV streaming service that offers ESPN, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

DIRECTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial for new subscribers, and Fubo also provides a free trial period.

Where Is the USA vs Canada Hockey Game Being Played?

The highly anticipated matchup between the two countries is taking place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.