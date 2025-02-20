Trump’s IVF Executive Order: How He Intends to Lower Costs

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at lowering the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure designed to assist those facing infertility in building their families.

“Americans need reliable access to IVF and more affordable treatment options, as the cost per cycle can range from $12,000 to $25,000,” the order said. “Providing support, awareness, and access to affordable fertility treatments can help these families navigate their path to parenthood with hope and confidence.”

While Americans broadly support access to IVF, the issue has caused divisions among Republicans in the lead-up to the 2024 election, with some in the anti-abortion movement opposing the disposal of unused embryos created during the procedure.

How Many Executive Orders Has Trump Signed?

As of February 19, Trump has signed over 60 executive orders, the most by any president in their first 100 days in more than 40 years.

Details of Trump’s IVF Executive Order

The executive order currently lacks a detailed plan, instead directing Trump’s domestic policy advisor to create a list of policy proposals for “protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment” within 90 days.

During his campaign, Trump previously discussed IVF, promising that it would be free for families, either covered by insurance companies or the government.

Is Trump Banning Abortion?

In 2016, Trump promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, a promise he fulfilled when the ruling was overturned on June 24, 2022. With that, the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly half a century, was no longer in place. Following this, he advocated for states to determine their own abortion laws without pushing for a federal ban on the procedure.

“Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights,” Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social site in April 2024. “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state.”

But Trump has been promoting language in an executive order that grants “personhood” — and with it, constitutional rights — to embryos. This has fueled anti-abortion groups in their fight to eliminate access to abortion care, including pills and medical procedures, even though it has resulted in situations where people who want to have children are denied life-saving reproductive healthcare when medical complications arise.