Meet Faris Zahid, the Self-Taught Talent Behind ‘Outdated Love’

Image Credit: Faris Zahid

If there’s one name you should have on your radar this year, it’s Faris Zahid. This singer-songwriter is set to make waves with his debut solo release, “Outdated Love,” a track born from deep personal reflection and a unique creative process. Faris’ journey into music wasn’t your typical story of industry connections and early fame. Instead, it started with YouTube piano tutorials and evolved when his mother opened a recording studio in Cannes.

Faris spent his early years in Geneva and Cannes, absorbing the cultural richness of both cities, and it was in Cannes where he began collaborating with an engineer who helped shape his sound. His first major break came in September 2024 when he featured on GXTP’s single “Couldn’t Keep The Faith,” working alongside Poo Bear (Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sirota (Ty Dolla $ign). That experience opened doors, propelling Faris toward creating music that is not only deeply personal but also universally relatable.

What sets Faris apart is his ability to blend introspective lyrics with fresh, modern soundscapes. He creates a musical journey that is as much about the vibe as it is about the message. His process begins with crafting the melody and beat, allowing the music to organically inform the song’s theme and lyrics. It’s this fluid, natural approach that has listeners eager for more.

In November of 2024, Faris Zahid released his debut record “Outdated Love”. As Faris prepares to release his “Outdated Love” remix (out February 14th) alongside rising DJ, Isaac Palmer, he’s poised to become one of 2025’s breakout stars. His ability to capture the complexity of love and heartbreak, paired with his immersive production style, marks him as a voice for a new generation of pop music.

